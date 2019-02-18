6 mins ago

So Man United face Chelsea in what is a fairly important game in the context of both sides’ seasons.

United have largely looked impressive since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took charge back in December, with last week’s 2-0 Champions League loss to PSG the first major setback of his reign.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have been very inconsistent of late.

They have lost 4-0 to Bournemouth and 6-0 to Man City in recent weeks, while they have also secured a spot in the League Cup final by beating Spurs over two legs.

Neither side playing tonight are realistic Premier League title contenders any longer, with a place in the top four the best they can hope for. Progress in the FA Cup, while not the be all and end all, would at least take some pressure off Maurizio Sarri, or if United prevail, strengthen the case for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be appointed Red Devils manager on a permanent basis.