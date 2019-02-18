Chelsea face Man United with a place in the competition’s quarter-finals up for grabs.
Liveblog
Who do you think will win tonight?
Poll Results:
So Man United face Chelsea in what is a fairly important game in the context of both sides’ seasons.
United have largely looked impressive since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took charge back in December, with last week’s 2-0 Champions League loss to PSG the first major setback of his reign.
Chelsea, meanwhile, have been very inconsistent of late.
They have lost 4-0 to Bournemouth and 6-0 to Man City in recent weeks, while they have also secured a spot in the League Cup final by beating Spurs over two legs.
Neither side playing tonight are realistic Premier League title contenders any longer, with a place in the top four the best they can hope for. Progress in the FA Cup, while not the be all and end all, would at least take some pressure off Maurizio Sarri, or if United prevail, strengthen the case for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be appointed Red Devils manager on a permanent basis.
Murray Kinsella, Andy Dunne and Gavan Casey break down Ireland’s dogged win against Scotland in Murrayfield, and look at the room for improvement, in the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly.
Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud
Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:
About the author:
Contribute to this story:
Leave a commentcancel
Most Popular Today
|
1
|
'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
62,122 37
|
2
|
'I felt so humiliated, I burst into tears': Woman questions why she was asked for adoption cert when applying for PSC
59,172 15
|
3
|
How I Spend My Money: A secondary school teacher in Meath on €41,000 who saved up to buy her mother an apartment back home
56,994 63
|
1
|
Poll: Should the rural broadband plan be scrapped in favour of privately operated wireless?
273 0
|
2
|
Dublin's docklands could be turned into a playground for testing 5G technology
142 0
|
1
|
How a former Aer Lingus flight attendant became one of the most famous Irish athletes on the planet
93,728 59
|
2
|
TV Wrap: Kilbane no-nonsense as Declan Rice saga finally reaches its end
29,000 49
|
3
|
'You give everything you have, running around like a lunatic, and I’m still doing that at nearly 70'
26,931 4
|
1
|
Fans are loving Robert Sheehan's new show The Umbrella Academy, but what do the critics think?
7,021 0
|
2
|
Naomi Campbell's told Liam Payne not to get too "clingy" as she wants to keep it casual... it's The Dredge
5,847 0
|
3
|
What little thing should you do for yourself to ease the Sunday Fear?
4,524 0
COMMENTS (4)