LIVE: Cork v Waterford, All-Ireland camogie final

Hello and welcome along to All-Ireland camogie final day.

Waterford have broken through to disrupt the big three and take their place in the All-Ireland senior final, while Cork are back in third consecutive final looking to end a five-year wait for the O’Duffy Cup. Waterford’s search for supremacy goes back to 1945 as they look to chase down history.

We’ll have team news for you in the next few minutes as we edge towards the 5pm throw-in and we hope you enjoy the upcoming coverage.