Both come into the game after somewhat frustrating seasons, with Derry narrowly missing out in the title race and Drogheda still needing to win a promotion-relegation contest to retain their Premier Division status.
A win for either today would go some way towards making up for those disappointments.
Derry are looking to win the cup for the seventh time in their history. Their most recent triumph in the final against Shelbourne was only two years ago.
Meanwhile, Drogheda’s only cup final victory was in 2005, though they have been runners-up on three occasions,
LIVE: Derry City v Drogheda, FAI Cup final
Derry’s Patrick McEleney, Ciarán Coll and Daniel Kelly. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO
Confirmation of today’s teams…
Hello, and welcome to today’s liveblog.
It’s a huge game for both sides.
