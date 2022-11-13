Derry City 1-0 Shelbourne
Derry face Shelbourne in the League of Ireland season’s showpiece event.
Derry opens the scoring with a brilliant goal.
Patrick McEleney plays a superb crossfield pass to Ryan Graydon. He takes a touch before crossing to McGonigle, who makes no mistake with a clinical finish.
Derry 1-0 Shelbourne (McGonigle 19)
Clarke has to tip away McEleney’s free kick for a corner.
Duffy’s shot from the ensuing set piece is deflected away for another corner.
They then proceed to win two more corners.
Suffice it to say, this is a decent spell of pressure from Derry.
Shelbourne, by contrast, have been content to sit back and play on the counter-attack.
Derry are dominating the possession and look more threatening so far.
They also have the majority of the crowd behind them by the sounds of it.
Chance straight away for Derry.
Jamie McGonigle runs through on goal, but Brendan Clarke gets down well to save his low shot.
We’re underway…
The fans are in fine voice here at the Aviva
One end of the ground has a section of supporters with at least 20 flares and smoke everywhere.
Both these sides are looking to end fairly lengthy cup droughts by their high standards.
2000 is the last time Shels prevailed, while Derry have not tasted glory since 2012.
It would Derry’s sixth time winning while Shels are hoping to triumph for the eighth occasion.
Shamrock Rovers are still comfortably the most successful FAI Cup side ever, winning 25 trophies during their history.
Who do you think will win?
Poll Results:
Confirmation of the two teams below…
Hello, and welcome to this afternoon’s liveblog.
We’re in for what should be an interesting encounter as Damien Duff’s Shelbourne face Ruaidhrí Higgins’ Derry City.
Derry go into the game as favourites having finished five places above Shels in the table as they claimed second spot.
However, the Dublin side have frequently punched above their weight this season and are well capable of pulling off an upset.
Kick-off for the match is at 3pm.
