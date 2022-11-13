Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Sunday 13 November 2022
Advertisement

Liveblog

3,369 Views 0 Comments
Share

Derry City 1-0 Shelbourne

Derry opens the scoring with a brilliant goal.

Patrick McEleney plays a superb crossfield pass to Ryan Graydon. He takes a touch before crossing to McGonigle, who makes no mistake with a clinical finish.

Clarke has to tip away McEleney’s free kick for a corner.

Duffy’s shot from the ensuing set piece is deflected away for another corner.

They then proceed to win two more corners.

Suffice it to say, this is a decent spell of pressure from Derry.

Shelbourne, by contrast, have been content to sit back and play on the counter-attack.

Derry are dominating the possession and look more threatening so far.

They also have the majority of the crowd behind them by the sounds of it.

Chance straight away for Derry.

Jamie McGonigle runs through on goal, but Brendan Clarke gets down well to save his low shot.

We’re underway…

The fans are in fine voice here at the Aviva

One end of the ground has a section of supporters with at least 20 flares and smoke everywhere.

Both these sides are looking to end fairly lengthy cup droughts by their high standards.

2000 is the last time Shels prevailed, while Derry have not tasted glory since 2012.

It would Derry’s sixth time winning while Shels are hoping to triumph for the eighth occasion.

Shamrock Rovers are still comfortably the most successful FAI Cup side ever, winning 25 trophies during their history.

Who do you think will win?


Poll Results:

Derry City (74)
Shelbourne (57)


Hello, and welcome to this afternoon’s liveblog.

We’re in for what should be an interesting encounter as Damien Duff’s Shelbourne face Ruaidhrí Higgins’ Derry City.

Derry go into the game as favourites having finished five places above Shels in the table as they claimed second spot.

However, the Dublin side have frequently punched above their weight this season and are well capable of pulling off an upset.

Kick-off for the match is at 3pm.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie