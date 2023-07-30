LIVE: Dublin v Kerry, All-Ireland football final

Hello and welcome to our live blog for the All-Ireland final between Kerry and Dublin.

Kerry are looking to defend Sam Maguire, with 2022 being the first time they’ve won it since 2014.

Dublin are seeking a first title since 2020, the final year of their six-in-a-row.

Between them the pair have won 68 All-Ireland titles, 38 to Kerry against Dublin’s 30. This century so far they have accumulated 15 from 23, seven for Kerry, eight for Dublin. Which of these success-starved counties might taste glory this afternoon?

An enthralling and close contest is expected between these sides, who continue to redefine what it means to be Gaelic football’s big two. Team news to follow shortly. Throw-in is at 3.30pm.