LIVE: Dublin v Kerry, All-Ireland football final

Kerry:
1 Shane Ryan (Rathmore)
2 Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), 3 Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4 Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)
5 Paul Murphy (Rathmore), 6 Tadhg Morley (Templenoe), 7 Gavin White (Dr Crokes)
8 Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil), 9 Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)
10 Dara Moynihan (Spa Killarney), 11 Seán O’Shea (Kenmare) 12 Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare)
13 Paudie Clifford (Fossa) 14 David Clifford (Fossa), 15 Paul Geaney (Dingle)
Subs
16. (GK) Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes)
17. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)
18. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht)
19. Mike Breen (Beaufort)
20. Barry Dan O’Sullivan (Dingle)
21. Ruairí Murphy (Listry)
22. Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes)
23. Killian Spillane (Templenoe)
24. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks)
25. Donal O’Sullivan (Kilgarvan)
26. Ronan Buckley (Listry)
TEAM NEWS:
Changes on the Dublin team: Ciarán Kilkenny starts in place of Niall Scully, who goes to the bench. Ryan Basquel wears 17. Seán Bugler is out.
1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnells)
2. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna), 3. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala), 4. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf)
5. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams), 6. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams), 7. Lee Gannon (Whitehall Colmcille)
8. Brian Fenton (Raheny), 9. Brian Howard (Raheny)
10. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams), 11. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes), 18. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)
13. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille), 14. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala), 13. Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St-Enda’s)
Subs
16. Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams)
- 12. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)
17. Ryan Basquel (Ballyboden Sr Enda’s)
18. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)
19. Tom Lahiff (St Judes)
20. Seán McMahon (Raheny)
21. Jack McCaffrey (Clontarf)
22. Ross McGarry (Ballyboden St-Enda’s)
23. Cian Murphy (Thomas Davis)
24. Daire Newcombe (Lucan Sarsfields)
25. Lorcan O’Dell (Templeogue Synge-Street)
26. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)
Hello and welcome to our live blog for the All-Ireland final between Kerry and Dublin.
Kerry are looking to defend Sam Maguire, with 2022 being the first time they’ve won it since 2014.
Dublin are seeking a first title since 2020, the final year of their six-in-a-row.
Between them the pair have won 68 All-Ireland titles, 38 to Kerry against Dublin’s 30. This century so far they have accumulated 15 from 23, seven for Kerry, eight for Dublin. Which of these success-starved counties might taste glory this afternoon?
An enthralling and close contest is expected between these sides, who continue to redefine what it means to be Gaelic football’s big two. Team news to follow shortly. Throw-in is at 3.30pm.