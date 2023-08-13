Advertisement
Evan Treacy/INPHO The sides will do battle in Croke Park.
LIVE
LIVE: Dublin v Kerry, LGFA All-Ireland senior championship final
Dublin and Kerry will battle it out for the Brendan Martin Cup.
16 minutes ago Throw-in! Dublin v Kerry
7.6k
1
1 hour ago

2 minutes ago 4:15PM

13 mins: Dublin 0-5 Kerry 0-3

Goal chance there for Kerry as the Kingdom overturn possession in their own half and work the ball down as far as Ní Mhuircheartaigh who blasts the ball over to bring the difference down to two.

4 minutes ago 4:13PM

12 mins: Dublin 0-5 Kerry 0-2

Jennifer Dunne responds with a brilliant long range effort at the other end. Dublin’s Aoife Kane ships a heavy tackle while trying to carry the ball through and play is halted briefly as Kane receives treatment.

5 minutes ago 4:12PM

11 mins: Dublin 0-4 Kerry 0-2

Anna Galvin wins a free which ends up with Kerry switching the play and gaining another point through Niamh Carmody.

6 minutes ago 4:11PM

10 mins: Dublin 0-4 Kerry 0-1

Very pacey start to the game as Tyrrell splits the posts again with a brilliant effort to put three between the sides.

9 minutes ago 4:08PM

7 mins: Dublin 0-3 Kerry 0-1

Brilliant run from Jennifer Dunne which ends with Kate Sullivan winning a free. Tyrrell swings it over to restore Dublin’s two-point lead.

11 minutes ago 4:06PM

5 mins: Dublin 0-2 Kerry 0-1

As expected, Leah Caffrey is taking up Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh and she gets in a superb block from the Kerry star’s first attempt.

Ní Mhuircheartaigh gets the better of the second exchange, earning a free which she puts over the bar.

15 minutes ago 4:02PM

1 min: Dublin 0-2 Kerry 0-0

Hannah Tyrrell gets Dublin right off the mark from the first attack. Orlagh Nolan adds one from the next move.

16 minutes ago 4:01PM

Throw-in! Dublin v Kerry

21 minutes ago 3:56PM

Prediction Time


Poll Results:

Dublin (66)
Kerry (49)
Draw (3)



21 minutes ago 3:56PM

The teams are in their pre-match parade now.

1 hour ago 3:15PM

Dublin

Dublin LGFA

1 hour ago 3:14PM

Here’s how Kerry are named to start:

Kerry LGFA

1 hour ago 3:06PM

Hello and welcome along to our live coverage of the 2023 Ladies All-Ireland senior final between Kerry and Dublin.

Mick Bohan’s side are back in Croke Park to win the Brendan Martin cup for the first time since 2020. Kerry are looking to end a 20-year wait for All-Ireland senior glory.

We’ll have team news for you shortly along with any late changes as we edge towards the 4pm throw-in.

