LIVE: Dublin v Kerry, LGFA All-Ireland senior championship final

13 mins: Dublin 0-5 Kerry 0-3
Goal chance there for Kerry as the Kingdom overturn possession in their own half and work the ball down as far as Ní Mhuircheartaigh who blasts the ball over to bring the difference down to two.
12 mins: Dublin 0-5 Kerry 0-2
Jennifer Dunne responds with a brilliant long range effort at the other end. Dublin’s Aoife Kane ships a heavy tackle while trying to carry the ball through and play is halted briefly as Kane receives treatment.
11 mins: Dublin 0-4 Kerry 0-2
Anna Galvin wins a free which ends up with Kerry switching the play and gaining another point through Niamh Carmody.
10 mins: Dublin 0-4 Kerry 0-1
Very pacey start to the game as Tyrrell splits the posts again with a brilliant effort to put three between the sides.
7 mins: Dublin 0-3 Kerry 0-1
Brilliant run from Jennifer Dunne which ends with Kate Sullivan winning a free. Tyrrell swings it over to restore Dublin’s two-point lead.
5 mins: Dublin 0-2 Kerry 0-1
As expected, Leah Caffrey is taking up Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh and she gets in a superb block from the Kerry star’s first attempt.
Ní Mhuircheartaigh gets the better of the second exchange, earning a free which she puts over the bar.
1 min: Dublin 0-2 Kerry 0-0
Hannah Tyrrell gets Dublin right off the mark from the first attack. Orlagh Nolan adds one from the next move.
Throw-in! Dublin v Kerry
The teams are in their pre-match parade now.
Hello and welcome along to our live coverage of the 2023 Ladies All-Ireland senior final between Kerry and Dublin.
Mick Bohan’s side are back in Croke Park to win the Brendan Martin cup for the first time since 2020. Kerry are looking to end a 20-year wait for All-Ireland senior glory.
We’ll have team news for you shortly along with any late changes as we edge towards the 4pm throw-in.