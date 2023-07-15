LIVE: Dublin v Monaghan, All-Ireland senior football semi-final

2 mins: Dublin 0-1 Monaghan 0-0
First attempt at a score comes to Monaghan as Kieran Hughes tries to slice it over. However it skids off the post and they get their first wide.
Dublin then come down the field and get the opening point through Cormac Costello.
1 min: Dublin 0-0 Monaghan 0-0
And off we go in Croke Park. Monaghan go on the first attack through Karl O’Connell. It comes to nothing as both teams feel each other out.
Throw-in! Dublin v Monaghan
Monaghan changes: Kieran Hughes, Darren Hughes and Conor McManus all start. Ryan O’Toole, Karl Gallagher and Jack McCarron all on the bench.
Dublin changes: Sean Bugler is out of Dublin match-day 26. Paddy Small comes in to start and Ross McGarry is on the bench.
Monaghan
1. Rory Beggan (Scotstown)
2. Ryan O’Toole (Scotstown), 3. Kieran Duffy (Latton – Captain), 4. Ryan Wylie (Ballybay)
5. Karl O’Connell (Tigh Thalainn), 6. Conor Boyle (Clontibret), 7. Conor McCarthy (Scotstown)
8. Karl Gallagher (Scairbh Na gCaorach), 9. Killian Lavelle (Clontibret)
10. Stephen O’Hanlon (Carrickmacross), 11. Michael Bannigan (Acadh Na Muileann), 12. Ryan McAnespie (Scairbh na gCaorach)
13. Jack McCarron (Scotstown), 14. Gary Mohan (Truagh Gaels), 15. Dessie Ward (Ballybay)
1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnells)
2. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna), 3. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala), 4. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf)
5. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams), 6. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams), 7. Lee Gannon (Whitehall Colmcille)
8. Brian Fenton (Raheny), 9. Brian Howard (Raheny)
10. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes), 11. Seán Bugler (St. Oliver Plunkett’s/Eoghan Ruadh), 12. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)
13. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille), 14. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala), 15. Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St. Enda’s)
Subs:
16. Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams)
17. Ciaran Kilkenny (Castleknock)
18. Tom Lahiff (St. Jude’s)
19. Seán MacMahon (Raheny)
20. Jack McCaffrey (Clontarf)
21. Cian Murphy (Thomas Davis)
22. Daire Newcombe (Lucan Sarsfields)
23. Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne (Cuala)
24. Lorcan O’Dell (Templeogue Synge Street)
25. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)
26. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams)
Hello and welcome along to our coverage of the first of the All-Ireland SFC semi-finals as Dublin and Monaghan square off at a very wet Croke Park.
The first of the All-Ireland final spots are up for grabs here. Dublin are still aiming to get back to the good times of their six-in-row greatness while Monaghan are seeking new territory having come close in the past.
We’ll have team line-ups for you in the next few moments as we edge closer to the 5.30pm throw-in.