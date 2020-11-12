30 mins ago

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

1985 was the last time England managed to beat Ireland, as an Eoin Hand-managed team were defeated 2-1.

There have seven matches since then. Ireland have won one, one has been abandoned and the rest have been draws.

Stephen Kenny, of course, is still without a win as Ireland senior manager, and beating the Three Lions would certainly end this barren run in style.

Yet with the Irish squad looking a little depleted owing to withdrawals as well as the fact that some players are being saved for upcoming Nations League encounters, Gareth Southgate’s men start this evening as strong favourites.