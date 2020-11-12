Ireland face England, as Stephen Kenny looks to pick up his first win as the national team boss.
Confirmation of tonight’s teams…
STARTING XI | England v Ireland— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 12, 2020
Shane Duffy captains the side, as Seamus Coleman and James McCarthy are ruled out for the Wembley clash#COYBIG | #ENGIRL pic.twitter.com/GiWtWPeqsL
Here's how the #ThreeLions line up for tonight's game against Ireland! 📋 pic.twitter.com/DiUpJbmryi— England (@England) November 12, 2020
1985 was the last time England managed to beat Ireland, as an Eoin Hand-managed team were defeated 2-1.
There have seven matches since then. Ireland have won one, one has been abandoned and the rest have been draws.
Stephen Kenny, of course, is still without a win as Ireland senior manager, and beating the Three Lions would certainly end this barren run in style.
Yet with the Irish squad looking a little depleted owing to withdrawals as well as the fact that some players are being saved for upcoming Nations League encounters, Gareth Southgate’s men start this evening as strong favourites.
