Just looking at results from earlier today, there are still a couple of games to be played, but it’s looking like these four teams will be Ireland’s potential playoff opponents in March: Slovakia, Kosovo, Bulgaria and Armenia.
LIVE: England v Ireland, Nations League
And here is the England team…
Confirmation of the Ireland team below…
Hello, and welcome to today’s liveblog.
It should be an interesting game, even if there’s not much on the line.
Ireland will finish third in their Nations League group regardless of what happens and face a two-legged promotion-relegation playoff against yet-to-be-confirmed opponents.
England need to match or better Greece’s result against Finland to top the group, so they at least have the pressure of potentially coming second and needing to compete in their playoff next Match.
England will be heavy favourites, having won the reverse fixture comfortably.
But Heimir Hallgrímsson has managed an unfancied team to a win over England before, so you never know.
