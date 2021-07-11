20 mins ago

Hello, and welcome to this evening’s liveblog.

England stand on the brink of history as they aim to win their first major tournament in 55 years.

For Italy, their last and only Euros triumph was almost as long ago, as it took place in 1968.

The Azzurri do have an impressive four World Cup wins in their history, with the most recent victory coming in 2006.

They have also been runners-up on two occasions, with the most recent being the 4-0 defeat against Spain in 2012.

England’s home advantage might give them the slight edge, although the Italians’ greater experience at this level could also be a factor.

It’s a really tough one to call ultimately, and it promises to be a fascinating encounter.