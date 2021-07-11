Membership : Access or Sign Up
fans-watching-italy-v-england-uefa-euro-2020-final Mike and Kitty McGonigle from Forest Hill, South East London, who were married today in Richmond before heading straight to Vinegar Yard, London to watch the UEFA Euro 2020 Final. Source: PA

fans-watching-italy-v-england-uefa-euro-2020-final England fans wearing masks of Matt Hancock, Boris Johnson, Chris Whitty and Rishi Sunak. Source: PA

fans-watching-italy-v-england-euro-2020-final The Ye Olde King's Head pub in Santa Monica, California, where England fans have gathered. Source: PA

Who do you think will win?


Poll Results:

Italy (201)
England (43)


Confirmation of the two teams…

Italy (4-3-3)

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini (capt), Emerson Palmieri; Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Marco Verratti; Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne

Coach: Roberto Mancini (ITA)

England (3-4-3/5-3-2)

Jordan Pickford; Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Mason Mount; Harry Kane (capt), Raheem Sterling

Coach: Gareth Southgate (ENG)

Hello, and welcome to this evening’s liveblog.

England stand on the brink of history as they aim to win their first major tournament in 55 years.

For Italy, their last and only Euros triumph was almost as long ago, as it took place in 1968.

The Azzurri do have an impressive four World Cup wins in their history, with the most recent victory coming in 2006.

They have also been runners-up on two occasions, with the most recent being the 4-0 defeat against Spain in 2012.

England’s home advantage might give them the slight edge, although the Italians’ greater experience at this level could also be a factor.

It’s a really tough one to call ultimately, and it promises to be a fascinating encounter.

