LIVE: England v Spain, Euro 2024 final

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

The Euro 2024 final is finally here after several weeks and 50 matches played at this tournament.

Spain will go into this game as favourites — they had the more difficult run to the final and played the more attractive football along the way.

England, however, have made a habit at this tournament of defying doubters.

Gareth Southgate has made his side very hard to beat. Despite some unconvincing performances, with all the last-minute goals and penalty shootout wins, there is a sense of destiny about the Three Lions as they aim to end a 58-year wait for a major tournament trophy.