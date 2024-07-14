Advertisement
LIVE: England v Spain, Euro 2024 final

England face Spain as they seek to end a 58-year wait to win a major tournament.
7.07pm, 14 Jul 2024
England v Spain

The only slight surprise in the starting XIs is Luke Shaw replacing Kieran Trippier.

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

The Euro 2024 final is finally here after several weeks and 50 matches played at this tournament.

Spain will go into this game as favourites — they had the more difficult run to the final and played the more attractive football along the way.

England, however, have made a habit at this tournament of defying doubters.

Gareth Southgate has made his side very hard to beat. Despite some unconvincing performances, with all the last-minute goals and penalty shootout wins, there is a sense of destiny about the Three Lions as they aim to end a 58-year wait for a major tournament trophy.

Paul Fennessy
paul@the42.ie
@paulfennessy21
