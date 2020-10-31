2 mins ago

Good evening and welcome to our liveblog for this final game of the 2020 Six Nations championship between Ireland and France.

With England struggling in Rome, Ireland are left with three viable options of winning the tournament, either by posting a bonus point victory over France tonight, or else by securing a win by a seven-point margin.

Better than that, If Ireland win by six points and the points difference is level with England’s, the next deciding factor is tries scored.

Both Ireland and England have currently scored 14, so Andy Farrell’s side need only one try to move clear of England.

But if Ireland win by six points without scoring a try, the Championship will be shared. For their part, France could also win the championship if they secure a bonus point victory and defeat Ireland by 31 points or more.

Kick-off is at 8pm, so put the kettle on, stick the feet up and get settled in.