Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Laszlo Geczo/INPHO A view of the Stade de France ahead of the game.
LIVE
LIVE: France v New Zealand, Rugby World Cup
Follow all the action as it happens at the Stade de France.
281
0
3 minutes ago

Author
Ciarán Kennedy
ciaran@the42.ie
@CiaranKennedy_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     