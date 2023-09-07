LIVE: France v Republic of Ireland, Euro 2024 qualifier

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

It’s a huge game for Ireland.

Following losses to Greece and France at home already, Stephen Kenny’s side need something from this game.

A defeat would leave qualification looking extremely difficult.

On the other hand, a shock win would put the right back into contention.

It won’t be easy, however, against the back-to-back World Cup finalists who have won all four of their Euros qualifiers thus far.