LIVE
LIVE: France v Republic of Ireland, Euro 2024 qualifier
Ireland face France, as they bid to keep their slim qualification hopes alive.
15 minutes ago

3 minutes ago 7:11PM

Who do you think will win?


Poll Results:

France (30)
Ireland (9)
Draw (1)



4 minutes ago 7:10PM

Confirmation of tonight’s teams…

9 minutes ago 7:05PM

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

It’s a huge game for Ireland.

Following losses to Greece and France at home already, Stephen Kenny’s side need something from this game.

A defeat would leave qualification looking extremely difficult.

On the other hand, a shock win would put the right back into contention.

It won’t be easy, however, against the back-to-back World Cup finalists who have won all four of their Euros qualifiers thus far.

Author
Paul Fennessy
paul@the42.ie
@paulfennessy21
