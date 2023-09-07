LIVE: France v Republic of Ireland, Euro 2024 qualifier

Who do you think will win?
Confirmation of tonight’s teams…
𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗫𝗜 | France v Ireland— Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) September 7, 2023
Ogbene, Duffy, Stevens, Browne & Knight all come into the starting line-up for tonight's @EURO2024 qualifier at the Parc des Princes 💪
Kick-off at 7.45pm (8.45pm local) with 1700+ Ireland fans in the stadium 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/wRSK06va9f
𝙇𝙚𝙨 𝘽𝙡𝙚𝙪𝙨' 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙓𝙄 to face the Republic of Ireland 🇮🇪⚔️— French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) September 7, 2023
Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.
It’s a huge game for Ireland.
Following losses to Greece and France at home already, Stephen Kenny’s side need something from this game.
A defeat would leave qualification looking extremely difficult.
On the other hand, a shock win would put the right back into contention.
It won’t be easy, however, against the back-to-back World Cup finalists who have won all four of their Euros qualifiers thus far.