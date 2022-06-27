Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Monday 27 June 2022
Advertisement

Liveblog

6,441 Views 6 Comments
Share

Georgia 0-1 Ireland

Perfect start for Ireland.

A well-worked move ends with O’Sullivan squaring it to McCabe, who powers a fine finish into the roof of the net.

Roughly 90% of the game so far has been played in the Georgian half.

Ireland haven’t really threatened yet — some of their passing has been a bit sloppy early on.

Good positive run forward from Denise O’Sullivan, before Heather Payne’s cross is cleared.

Ireland have started on the front foot as expected.

We’re underway…

Hello, and welcome to today’s liveblog.

It’s a game in which anything other than a win will be unacceptable from an Irish perspective.

Vera Pauw’s side memorably earned a historic 11-0 victory in the reverse fixture in Tallaght last November, while the Georgians followed that up with a 15-0 loss to Sweden.

That said, the hosts have made it more difficult for teams on occasion — they only lost 4-0 to Sweden at home, while they conceded three and two goals respectively to Finland and Slovakia, so this game won’t necessarily be as easy as it was last time for the Irish side.

It’s also a match where three points will be vital for Ireland.

Sweden have already qualified automatically, so second place and a spot in the playoffs is the best that the Girls in Green can hope for.

They currently trail second-place Finland by two points, albeit with a game in hand.

So a win here would put them in a strong position ahead of the final group games against Finland and Slovakia next September.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie