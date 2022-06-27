Georgia 0-1 Ireland
Georgia face Ireland, as Vera Pauw’s side aim to boost their qualification hopes.
Perfect start for Ireland.
A well-worked move ends with O’Sullivan squaring it to McCabe, who powers a fine finish into the roof of the net.
GEORGIA 0-1 IRELAND (MCCABE 6)
Roughly 90% of the game so far has been played in the Georgian half.
Ireland haven’t really threatened yet — some of their passing has been a bit sloppy early on.
Good positive run forward from Denise O’Sullivan, before Heather Payne’s cross is cleared.
Ireland have started on the front foot as expected.
We’re underway…
Confirmation of the Irish team below. Amber Barrett leads the line while there’s no place for Stephanie Roche in the matchday squad.
Hello, and welcome to today’s liveblog.
It’s a game in which anything other than a win will be unacceptable from an Irish perspective.
Vera Pauw’s side memorably earned a historic 11-0 victory in the reverse fixture in Tallaght last November, while the Georgians followed that up with a 15-0 loss to Sweden.
That said, the hosts have made it more difficult for teams on occasion — they only lost 4-0 to Sweden at home, while they conceded three and two goals respectively to Finland and Slovakia, so this game won’t necessarily be as easy as it was last time for the Irish side.
It’s also a match where three points will be vital for Ireland.
Sweden have already qualified automatically, so second place and a spot in the playoffs is the best that the Girls in Green can hope for.
They currently trail second-place Finland by two points, albeit with a game in hand.
So a win here would put them in a strong position ahead of the final group games against Finland and Slovakia next September.
