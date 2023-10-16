LIVE: Gibraltar v Ireland, Euro 2024 qualifier

Confirmation of the Gibraltar team for this evening…
Here is your 🇬🇮 Starting XI that takes on Ireland 🇮🇪at the Estádio Algarve in UEFA's @EURO2024 qualifiers ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/GS9eiXETMi— Gibraltar FA (@GibraltarFA) October 16, 2023
Confirmation of the Ireland team tonight…
STARTING XI | Gibraltar v Ireland— Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) October 16, 2023
Mikey Johnston comes in to start as well as Jamie McGrath and Ryan Manning as Evan Ferguson starts again up front 🇮🇪
Kick-off is at 7.45pm with over 3,000 Irish supporters expected 💚 pic.twitter.com/srk6o1bkkI
Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.
It can’t get any worse, can it?
After six games, Ireland’s record in qualifying reads: won one, lost five.
There is no longer any chance of direct qualification from the group, so there is little other than pride at stake this evening.
Ireland’s sole qualifying victory in this campaign, of course, came at home to Gibraltar.
It wasn’t entirely straightforward, however, as they were held scoreless in the first half.
It is unlikely to be too easy this evening, therefore, with Stephen Kenny’s side under pressure to deliver a much-needed victory.