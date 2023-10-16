Advertisement
Ryan Byrne/INPHO
LIVE
LIVE: Gibraltar v Ireland, Euro 2024 qualifier
Ireland face Gibraltar as they bid to pick up a second win of the qualifying campaign.
40 minutes ago

11 minutes ago 7:08PM

Confirmation of the Gibraltar team for this evening…

26 minutes ago 6:53PM

Confirmation of the Ireland team tonight…

28 minutes ago 6:52PM

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

It can’t get any worse, can it?

After six games, Ireland’s record in qualifying reads: won one, lost five.

There is no longer any chance of direct qualification from the group, so there is little other than pride at stake this evening.

Ireland’s sole qualifying victory in this campaign, of course, came at home to Gibraltar.

It wasn’t entirely straightforward, however, as they were held scoreless in the first half.

It is unlikely to be too easy this evening, therefore, with Stephen Kenny’s side under pressure to deliver a much-needed victory.

Author
Paul Fennessy
paul@the42.ie
@paulfennessy21
