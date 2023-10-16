LIVE: Gibraltar v Ireland, Euro 2024 qualifier

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

It can’t get any worse, can it?

After six games, Ireland’s record in qualifying reads: won one, lost five.

There is no longer any chance of direct qualification from the group, so there is little other than pride at stake this evening.

Ireland’s sole qualifying victory in this campaign, of course, came at home to Gibraltar.

It wasn’t entirely straightforward, however, as they were held scoreless in the first half.

It is unlikely to be too easy this evening, therefore, with Stephen Kenny’s side under pressure to deliver a much-needed victory.