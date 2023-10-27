As it happened: Ireland v Albania, Nations League

Hello, and welcome to today’s liveblog.

Ireland are hoping to make it three wins from three in the Nations League.

Eileen Gleeson’s side have already beaten Northern Ireland and Hungary 3-0 and 4-0 respectively.

Albania, by contrast, have drawn 1-1 with Hungary and were beaten 1-0 by Northern Ireland.

The Irish team are consequently strong favourites for this game and the return fixture in four days’ time.

Six points would put the national side in a very strong position to gain promotion to League A ahead of the final set of fixtures in December.