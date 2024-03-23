LIVE: Ireland v Belgium, international friendly

Hello and welcome to today’s liveblog.

The John O’Shea interim era gets underway and it’s a big test for the Irish team.

They face a Belgium team ranked fourth in the world, and who are in the midst of a six-match winning run.

They haven’t lost a match since being beaten by eventual semi-finalists Morrocco in November 2022 during the World Cup.

However, the visitors have a few big players missing so Ireland will view this as a potential opportunity to get a statement win against a top international side.

New eras invariably at least start with a sense of positivity so the Aviva crowd will be expecting a good game today.