LIVE: Ireland v Belgium, international friendly

And here’s how Belgium line up…
The 11 Devils lining up against the Irish. 🫡 #SelectedByPwC #IRLBEL #WirSchaffenDas pic.twitter.com/swouF1fcAM— Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) March 23, 2024
Confirmation of the Irish team…
STARTING XI | Ireland v Belgium— Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) March 23, 2024
Caoimhin Kelleher and Evan Ferguson start as Seamus Coleman returns to captain the side at the @AVIVAStadium today, kick-off at 5pm 👌
Sammie Szmodics set to make his Ireland debut 💚
Exciting line-up 👀 pic.twitter.com/aXgiDiKtx8
Hello and welcome to today’s liveblog.
The John O’Shea interim era gets underway and it’s a big test for the Irish team.
They face a Belgium team ranked fourth in the world, and who are in the midst of a six-match winning run.
They haven’t lost a match since being beaten by eventual semi-finalists Morrocco in November 2022 during the World Cup.
However, the visitors have a few big players missing so Ireland will view this as a potential opportunity to get a statement win against a top international side.
New eras invariably at least start with a sense of positivity so the Aviva crowd will be expecting a good game today.