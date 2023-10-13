LIVE: Ireland v Greece, Euro 2024 qualifier

Confirmation of tonight’s Ireland team…
Starting XI | Ireland v Greece— Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) October 13, 2023
Evan Ferguson starts up front with Will Smallbone in midfield just behind him 🇮🇪
Liam Scales set to make his senior international debut with kick-off at 7.45pm
𝗕𝗲 𝗹𝗼𝘂𝗱, 𝗯𝗲 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗱 💚 pic.twitter.com/CDbdh29l22
Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.
Ireland’s automatic qualifying hopes may be all but over, nonetheless a win would certainly be welcome tonight.
The Boys in Green were clearly second-best in the reverse fixture in Athens, so they will need a much-improved display to get anything from tonight’s game.
A victory will also considerably boost Ireland’s hopes of a respectable third-place finish in the group, whereas a loss would make the upcoming Gibraltar game even more of a dead rubber.