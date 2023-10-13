LIVE: Ireland v Greece, Euro 2024 qualifier

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

Ireland’s automatic qualifying hopes may be all but over, nonetheless a win would certainly be welcome tonight.

The Boys in Green were clearly second-best in the reverse fixture in Athens, so they will need a much-improved display to get anything from tonight’s game.

A victory will also considerably boost Ireland’s hopes of a respectable third-place finish in the group, whereas a loss would make the upcoming Gibraltar game even more of a dead rubber.