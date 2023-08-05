Advertisement
Evan Treacy/INPHO
LIVE: Ireland v Italy, Summer Nations Series
Follow live updates from the Aviva Stadium (kick-off 8pm).
36 minutes ago

2 minutes ago 8:04PM
Ireland 0-3 Italy

3′ – IRL 0-3 ITA: Tommaso Alan splits the posts from right of centre and Italy take an immediate lead.

3 minutes ago 8:02PM
Kick-off

1′ – IRL 0-0 ITA: Paolo Garbisi gets us underway at the Aviva. Nice start by Italy, too, as they catch Jack Conan in the choke and win a scrum in Ireland’s 22′.

And then they win a penalty at that scrum!

6 minutes ago 7:59PM

Ireland’s Call getting getting belted out here.

I’m having some connectivity issues which is the absolute job. We’ll get it sorted.

Also, my colleagues Ciarán Kennedy and Murray Kinsella will have reports and reaction after the game, so keep an eye on The 42 for everything you need tonight and over the weekend!

I’ll take you through things until full-time.

10 minutes ago 7:55PM
Teams

A reminder of today’s lineups…

The man in the middle, meanwhile, is Mathieu Raynal of France.

Ireland

  • 15. Jimmy O’Brien
  • 14. Keith Earls
  • 13. Robbie Henshaw
  • 12. Stuart McCloskey
  • 11. Jacob Stockdale
  • 10. Jack Crowley
  • 9. Craig Casey
  • 1. Dave Kilcoyne
  • 2. Rob Herring
  • 3. Tom O’Toole
  • 4. Iain Henderson (captain)
  • 5. Joe McCarthy
  • 6. Ryan Baird
  • 7. Caelan Doris
  • 8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

  • 16. Tom Stewart
  • 17. Cian Healy
  • 18. Tadhg Furlong
  • 19. Tadhg Beirne
  • 20. Cian Prendergast
  • 21. Caolin Blade
  • 22. Ciarán Frawley
  • 23. Calvin Nash

Italy

  • 15. Tommaso Allan
  • 14. Paolo Odogwu
  • 13. Juan Ignacio Brex
  • 12. Tommaso Menoncello
  • 11. Montanna Ioane
  • 10. Paolo Garbisi
  • 9. Stephen Varney
  • 1. Danilo Fischetti
  • 2. Giacomo Nicotera
  • 3. Marco Riccioni
  • 4. Dino Lamb
  • 5. Federico Ruzza (captain)
  • 6. Sebastian Negri
  • 7. Manuel Zuliani
  • 8. Toa Halafihi

Replacements:

  • 16. Luca Bigi
  • 17. Paolo Buonfiglio
  • 18. Simone Ferrari
  • 19. Niccolò Cannone
  • 20. Michele Lamaro
  • 21. Lorenzo Cannone
  • 22. Alessandro Fusco
  • 23. Lorenzo Pani
12 minutes ago 7:54PM

Not quite a full house at the Aviva — tickets were pretty expensive given the context — but a decent turnout all the same.

26 minutes ago 7:39PM

Big day in the saddle for this guy…

jack-crowley-inspects-the-pitch Evan Treacy / INPHO Evan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

27 minutes ago 7:38PM
Evening!

How’s everyone? Here we go.

An experimental Ireland side takes on a strong-looking Italian outfit at the Aviva in just over 20 minutes’ time as Andy Farrell’s men ramp up their preparations for the World Cup.

Gavan Casey with you here and, if you’re not at the Aviva or if you can’t make a telly, I’ll be posting live updates here.

Let’s hope for a fun game and, most importantly, no injuries!

federico-ruzza-mathieu-raynal-and-iain-henderson-at-the-coin-toss Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie
