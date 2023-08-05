LIVE: Ireland v Italy, Summer Nations Series

3′ – IRL 0-3 ITA: Tommaso Alan splits the posts from right of centre and Italy take an immediate lead.
1′ – IRL 0-0 ITA: Paolo Garbisi gets us underway at the Aviva. Nice start by Italy, too, as they catch Jack Conan in the choke and win a scrum in Ireland’s 22′.
And then they win a penalty at that scrum!
Ireland’s Call getting getting belted out here.
Ireland
- 15. Jimmy O’Brien
- 14. Keith Earls
- 13. Robbie Henshaw
- 12. Stuart McCloskey
- 11. Jacob Stockdale
- 10. Jack Crowley
- 9. Craig Casey
- 1. Dave Kilcoyne
- 2. Rob Herring
- 3. Tom O’Toole
- 4. Iain Henderson (captain)
- 5. Joe McCarthy
- 6. Ryan Baird
- 7. Caelan Doris
- 8. Jack Conan
Replacements:
- 16. Tom Stewart
- 17. Cian Healy
- 18. Tadhg Furlong
- 19. Tadhg Beirne
- 20. Cian Prendergast
- 21. Caolin Blade
- 22. Ciarán Frawley
- 23. Calvin Nash
Italy
- 15. Tommaso Allan
- 14. Paolo Odogwu
- 13. Juan Ignacio Brex
- 12. Tommaso Menoncello
- 11. Montanna Ioane
- 10. Paolo Garbisi
- 9. Stephen Varney
- 1. Danilo Fischetti
- 2. Giacomo Nicotera
- 3. Marco Riccioni
- 4. Dino Lamb
- 5. Federico Ruzza (captain)
- 6. Sebastian Negri
- 7. Manuel Zuliani
- 8. Toa Halafihi
Replacements:
- 16. Luca Bigi
- 17. Paolo Buonfiglio
- 18. Simone Ferrari
- 19. Niccolò Cannone
- 20. Michele Lamaro
- 21. Lorenzo Cannone
- 22. Alessandro Fusco
- 23. Lorenzo Pani
Not quite a full house at the Aviva — tickets were pretty expensive given the context — but a decent turnout all the same.
Big day in the saddle for this guy…
How’s everyone? Here we go.
An experimental Ireland side takes on a strong-looking Italian outfit at the Aviva in just over 20 minutes’ time as Andy Farrell’s men ramp up their preparations for the World Cup.
Gavan Casey with you here and, if you’re not at the Aviva or if you can’t make a telly, I’ll be posting live updates here.
Let’s hope for a fun game and, most importantly, no injuries!