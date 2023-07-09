LIVE: Ireland v South Africa, World Rugby U20 Championship semi-final

Good afternoon and welcome along to our live coverage of the World Rugby U20 Championship semi-final between Ireland and South Africa.

Kick-off is at 3.30pm as Richie Murphy’s side look to book a place in the final where they will take on either France or England.

It’s been a hugely emotional week for this Ireland team as they look to become the first Ireland team in seven years to reach the final at this grade.

We’ll have team line-ups for you in the next few minutes as we edge towards the kick-off.