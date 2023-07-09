LIVE: Ireland v South Africa, World Rugby U20 Championship semi-final

Here are the teams that will line out today
Ireland U20: Henry McErlean; Andrew Osborne, Hugh Gavin, John Devine, James Nicholson; Sam Prendergast, Fintan Gunne; Paddy McCarthy, Gus McCarthy, Ronan Foxe; Charlie Irvine, Conor O’Tighearnaigh; Diarmuid Mangan, Ruadhan Quinn, Brian Gleeson.
Replacements: Danny Sheahan, George Hadden, Fiachna Barrett, Evan O’Connell, Dan Barron, Oscar Cawley, Matthew Lynch, Sam Berman.
South Africa U20: Hakeem Kunene; Jurenzo Julius, Katlego Letebele, Ethan Hooker, Michael Annies; Jean Smith, Imad Khan; Corné Lavagna, Juann Else, Dian Heunis; Coetzee le Roux, JF van Heerden; Paul de Villiers (capt), Ghudian van Reenen, Corné Beets.
Replacements: SJ Kotze, Phatu Ganyane, Zachary Porthen, Jannes Potgieter, Abulele Ndabambi, Asad Moos, Damian Markus, Regan Izaks.
Good afternoon and welcome along to our live coverage of the World Rugby U20 Championship semi-final between Ireland and South Africa.
Kick-off is at 3.30pm as Richie Murphy’s side look to book a place in the final where they will take on either France or England.
It’s been a hugely emotional week for this Ireland team as they look to become the first Ireland team in seven years to reach the final at this grade.
We’ll have team line-ups for you in the next few minutes as we edge towards the kick-off.