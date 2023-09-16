LIVE: Ireland v Tonga, Rugby World Cup

Good Lord…
What do you think the result will be this evening?
Poll Results:
Both sides will line out as named earlier in the week.
All going well, skipper Johnny Sexton will surpass Ronan O’Gara this evening as Ireland’s all-time top points-scorer.
Incidentally, both Jack Conan and Dan Sheehan have been on the pitch before kick-off, but neither have been involved in the full-on warm-up.
Dan Sheehan the same, not doing the warm-up whereas the other non-23 squad members are.— Murray Kinsella (@Murray_Kinsella) September 16, 2023
Insect repellent key for the mosquitos! pic.twitter.com/eS6jjjfxLz
Ireland: Keenan; Hansen, Ringrose, Aki, Lowe; Sexton (C), Murray; Porter, Kelleher, Furlong; Beirne, Ryan; O’Mahony, Van der Flier, Doris
Replacements: Herring, Kilcoyne, Bealham, Henderson, Baird, Casey, Byrne, Henshaw
Tonga: Piutau; Taumoepeau, Fekitoa, Ahki, Kata; Mausia, Pulu; Fisi’ihoi, Ngauamo, Tameifuna (C); Lousi, L Fifita; Halaifonua, Talitui, V Fifita
Replacements: Moli, Kolomatangi, Apikotoa, Mafi, Funaki, Vailanu, Takul, Inisi
Hey, everyone! We’re just under half an hour out from Ireland’s second game in Pool B of the Rugby World Cup.
Gavan Casey here, and I’ll be taking you through the Tonga game this evening in the event that you’re otherwise tied up and can’t get to the telly!
Here we go!