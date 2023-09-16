Advertisement
LIVE: Ireland v Tonga, Rugby World Cup
Kick-off at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes is at 8pm.
29 minutes ago

1 minute ago 7:44PM

Good Lord…

a-view-of-irish-fans-flag-at-the-game Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

5 minutes ago 7:40PM
How are you feeling?

What do you think the result will be this evening?


Poll Results:

Ireland by 21-30 (25)
Ireland by 30+ (25)
Ireland by 11-20 (19)
Ireland by 0-10 (4)
Tonga to really railroad the entire thing (3)





8 minutes ago 7:37PM
Teams

Both sides will line out as named earlier in the week.

All going well, skipper Johnny Sexton will surpass Ronan O’Gara this evening as Ireland’s all-time top points-scorer.

Incidentally, both Jack Conan and Dan Sheehan have been on the pitch before kick-off, but neither have been involved in the full-on warm-up.

Ireland: Keenan; Hansen, Ringrose, Aki, Lowe; Sexton (C), Murray; Porter, Kelleher, Furlong; Beirne, Ryan; O’Mahony, Van der Flier, Doris

Replacements: Herring, Kilcoyne, Bealham, Henderson, Baird, Casey, Byrne, Henshaw

Tonga: Piutau; Taumoepeau, Fekitoa, Ahki, Kata; Mausia, Pulu; Fisi’ihoi, Ngauamo, Tameifuna (C); Lousi, L Fifita; Halaifonua, Talitui, V Fifita

Replacements: Moli, Kolomatangi, Apikotoa, Mafi, Funaki, Vailanu, Takul, Inisi

11 minutes ago 7:33PM
Evening, all!

Hey, everyone! We’re just under half an hour out from Ireland’s second game in Pool B of the Rugby World Cup.

Gavan Casey here, and I’ll be taking you through the Tonga game this evening in the event that you’re otherwise tied up and can’t get to the telly!

Here we go!

