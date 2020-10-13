BE PART OF THE TEAM

Tuesday 13 October 2020
The main talking point on the team news front for Ireland is an U21 debut for Southampton midfielder Will Smallbone.

Italy: Michele Cerofolini, Alessandro Vogliacco, Gianluca Frabotta, Sandro Tonali, Alessandro Buongiorno, Lorenzo Pirola, Samuele Birindelli, Samuele Ricci, Patrick Cutrone, Simone Muratore, Riccardo Sottil.

Republic of Ireland: Gavin Bazunu, Lee O’Connor, Conor Masterson, Nathan Collins, Darragh Leahy, Conor Coventry, Jack Taylor, Will Smallbone, Connor Ronan, Zack Elbouzedi, Michael Obafemi.

An outbreak of Covid-19 in the Italy squad led to the postponement of their clash with Iceland in Reykjavik last Friday. With the number of players who have tested positive rising to seven yesterday, the Italian Football Federation has taken the decision to field its U20 team against Ireland instead.

However, they do have four U21 players in their side too. Included in that quartet are midfield linchpin Sandro Tonali, who recently joined AC Milan, and Wolverhampton Wanderers (on loan at Fiorentina) striker Patrick Cutrone.

Hello, and welcome along to our liveblog of the U21 European Championship qualifier between Italy and the Republic of Ireland.

We’ll keep you updated here, with the game due to begin in Pisa at 4pm Irish time.

