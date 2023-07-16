LIVE: Kerry v Derry, All-Ireland SFC semi-final

25 mins — Derry 1-6 Kerry 1-5: Derry follow it up quickly with another, and this time, it’s Paul Cassidy who curls one over the bar.
24 mins: Kerry 1-5 Derry 1-5: Odhran Lynch ventures out from his goal to join the Derry attack, and it ends in a point. He tries his luck from the 45m line, and although it drops short of the Kerry square, it bounces over Shane Ryan’s crossbar.
22 mins — Kerry 1-5 Derry 1-4: McKaigue is whistled for a pull on the arm of Clifford as the Kerry man tried to burn him on the outside. Clifford points the free.
20 mins — Derry 1-4 Kerry 1-4: Welcome to the David Clifford show. With Chrissy McKaigue in close attention, he goes to ground to collect the ball, turns, throws a few shimmys, makes an inch of space, and fires over a magnificent point.
19 mins — Derry 1-4 Kerry 1-3: That round went to Foley; this one goes to McGuigan, who gets the better of his man to kick Derry back into the lead.
18 mins — Derry 1-3 Kerry 1-3: Jason Foley does brilliantly to get out in front of Shane McGuigan and win the turnover. Kerry move it forward and Paudie Clifford points to bring them back level.
17 mins — Derry 1-3 Kerry 1-2: Diarmuid O’Connor kicks a long-range point.
16 mins — Derry 1-3 Kerry 1-1: Shane McGuigan, who has been picked up by Foley in this opening 15 minutes, takes advantage of Foley’s forward cameo a moment ago and kicks a point to put Derry two ahead.
15 mins – Jason Foley ventures forward from full-back and has a go, but kicks a wide — that’s Kerry’s fourth of the day.
14 mins — Derry 1-2 Kerry 1-1: Nice build-up from Derry and Paul Cassidy drifts into a pocket of space; he’s still all of 35 yards from goal but puts it between the posts.
10 mins – Adrian Spillane wins a mark and chance to point Kerry back into the lead, but pulls it wide.
Derry sub: That’s a blow for Derry as McGrogan can’t continue; Padraig Cassidy is on to replace him.
7 mins — Kerry 1-1 Derry 1-1: Padraig McGrogan comes forward from the half-back line and kicks a fine score to level it… but he’s picked up an injury in the process.
GOAL FOR KERRY! Kerry 1-1 Derry 1-0 (White, 6′)
What an incredible response by Kerry! They take the kick out quickly and break, and Sean O’Shea pops it across to Gavin White who palms into the empty net.
It’s non-stop here.
GOAL FOR DERRY! Derry 1-0 Kerry 0-1 (McKinless, 5′)
Derry lead! Gareth McKinless bursts forward from the back and finds Brendan Rogers on his shoulder, and although Shane Murphy gets his body behind Rogers’ shot, McKinless is on hand to scramble home the rebound.
3 mins — Kerry 0-1 Derry 0-0: David Clifford cuts back in from the Cusack Stand side and curls over the opening score of the day.
2 mins – And now one for Kerry! Smashing save from Odhran Lynch to deny Gavin White. Still no score for either side.
1 mins – And another! Ciaran McFaul fires the sideline towards the back post where Conor Glass tries to fist it past Shane Ryan. It’s a Kerry free out for a push by Glass.
1 mins – Goal chance for Derry inside 25 seconds! Conor Glass wins the turnover in midfield and plays it forward to Ethan Doherty. He squares to Niall Loughlin but the pass doesn’t go to hand and Kerry get a block in.
THROW IN: Joe McQuillan is our referee, and we’re underway, with Kerry attacking the Hill 16 end in the first half.
The final bars of Amhrán na bhFiann are played by the Artane Band, and we’re just about ready to go.
Kerry are the three-point favourites pre-match, but Derry will be quietly confident that they can take down the Kingdom.
Who do you fancy?
The teams have just broken from the parade ahead of the national anthem, and when the players take their places in a few moments, all eyes will be on the Kerry full forward line: will it be Chrissy McKaigue to pick up David Clifford?
It has been bright and sunny for most of the morning and early afternoon in Drumcondra, but now, as throw-in approaches, the dark sky has crept in and the rain showers have started.
TEAM NEWS: And no changes to the named Derry starting XV either.
Derry
1. Odhran Lynch (Magharefelt)
2. Christopher McKaigue (Slaughtneil), 3. Eoin McEvoy (Magherafelt), 4. Conor McCluskey (Magherafelt)
5. Conor Doherty (Newbridge), Gareth McKinless (Ballinderry), 7. Padraig McGrogan (Newbridge)
8. Conor Glass (Glen), 9. Brendan Rogers (Slaughtneil)
10. Niall Toner (Lavey), 11. Paul Cassidy (Bellaghy), 12. Ethan Doherty (Glen)
13. Ciarán McFaul (Glen), 14. Shane McGuigan (Slaughtneil), 15. Niall Loughlin (Greenlough)
TEAM NEWS: No changes for Kerry, who line out as named earlier this week.
Kerry
1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)
2. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)
5. Paul Murphy (Dingle), 6. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe), 7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)
8. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil), 9. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)
10. Dara Moynihan (Spa), 11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks), 12. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)
13. Paudie Clifford (Fossa), 14. David Clifford (Fossa), 15. Paul Geaney (Dingle)
The stage is set in Croke Park.
Kerry, the reigning All-Ireland champions, bidding to successfully defend Sam Maguire for the first time since 2007.
Derry, the back-to-back Ulster champions, bidding for a first All-Ireland final place since the day they were crowned kings back in 1993.
Awaiting the winners in a fortnight’s time on 30 July? Dublin.
Throw-in is at 4pm.