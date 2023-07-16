Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
James Crombie/INPHO
LIVE
LIVE: Kerry v Derry, All-Ireland SFC semi-final
Join us for live minute-by-minute updates of this year’s second semi-final as defending champions Kerry take on Derry.
11.8k
15
57 minutes ago

1 minute ago 4:27PM

25 mins — Derry 1-6 Kerry 1-5: Derry follow it up quickly with another, and this time, it’s Paul Cassidy who curls one over the bar.

2 minutes ago 4:26PM

24 mins: Kerry 1-5 Derry 1-5: Odhran Lynch ventures out from his goal to join the Derry attack, and it ends in a point. He tries his luck from the 45m line, and although it drops short of the Kerry square, it bounces over Shane Ryan’s crossbar.

4 minutes ago 4:23PM

22 mins — Kerry 1-5 Derry 1-4: McKaigue is whistled for a pull on the arm of Clifford as the Kerry man tried to burn him on the outside. Clifford points the free.

7 minutes ago 4:21PM

20 mins — Derry 1-4 Kerry 1-4: Welcome to the David Clifford show. With Chrissy McKaigue in close attention, he goes to ground to collect the ball, turns, throws a few shimmys, makes an inch of space, and fires over a magnificent point.

8 minutes ago 4:20PM

19 mins — Derry 1-4 Kerry 1-3: That round went to Foley; this one goes to McGuigan, who gets the better of his man to kick Derry back into the lead.

9 minutes ago 4:18PM

18 mins — Derry 1-3 Kerry 1-3: Jason Foley does brilliantly to get out in front of Shane McGuigan and win the turnover. Kerry move it forward and Paudie Clifford points to bring them back level.

10 minutes ago 4:18PM

17 mins — Derry 1-3 Kerry 1-2:  Diarmuid O’Connor kicks a long-range point.

10 minutes ago 4:17PM

16 mins — Derry 1-3 Kerry 1-1: Shane McGuigan, who has been picked up by Foley in this opening 15 minutes, takes advantage of Foley’s forward cameo a moment ago and kicks a point to put Derry two ahead.

12 minutes ago 4:16PM

15 mins – Jason Foley ventures forward from full-back and has a go, but kicks a wide — that’s Kerry’s fourth of the day.

12 minutes ago 4:15PM

14 mins — Derry 1-2 Kerry 1-1: Nice build-up from Derry and Paul Cassidy drifts into a pocket of space; he’s still all of 35 yards from goal but puts it between the posts.

16 minutes ago 4:11PM

10 mins – Adrian Spillane wins a mark and chance to point Kerry back into the lead, but pulls it wide.

16 minutes ago 4:11PM

Derry sub: That’s a blow for Derry as McGrogan can’t continue; Padraig Cassidy is on to replace him.

18 minutes ago 4:10PM

7 mins — Kerry 1-1 Derry 1-1: Padraig McGrogan comes forward from the half-back line and kicks a fine score to level it… but he’s picked up an injury in the process.

21 minutes ago 4:06PM

GOAL FOR KERRY! Kerry 1-1 Derry 1-0 (White, 6′)

What an incredible response by Kerry! They take the kick out quickly and break, and Sean O’Shea pops it across to Gavin White who palms into the empty net.

It’s non-stop here.

22 minutes ago 4:05PM

GOAL FOR DERRY! Derry 1-0 Kerry 0-1 (McKinless, 5′)

Derry lead! Gareth McKinless bursts forward from the back and finds Brendan Rogers on his shoulder, and although Shane Murphy gets his body behind Rogers’ shot, McKinless is on hand to scramble home the rebound.

22 minutes ago 4:05PM

3 mins — Kerry 0-1 Derry 0-0: David Clifford cuts back in from the Cusack Stand side and curls over the opening score of the day.

23 minutes ago 4:04PM

2 mins – And now one for Kerry! Smashing save from Odhran Lynch to deny Gavin White. Still no score for either side.

24 minutes ago 4:04PM

1 mins – And another! Ciaran McFaul fires the sideline towards the back post where Conor Glass tries to fist it past Shane Ryan. It’s a Kerry free out for a push by Glass.

25 minutes ago 4:03PM

1 mins – Goal chance for Derry inside 25 seconds! Conor Glass wins the turnover in midfield and plays it forward to Ethan Doherty. He squares to Niall Loughlin but the pass doesn’t go to hand and Kerry get a block in.

27 minutes ago 4:00PM

THROW IN: Joe McQuillan is our referee, and we’re underway, with Kerry attacking the Hill 16 end in the first half.

28 minutes ago 4:00PM

The final bars of Amhrán na bhFiann are played by the Artane Band, and we’re just about ready to go.

Kerry are the three-point favourites pre-match, but Derry will be quietly confident that they can take down the Kingdom.

Who do you fancy?

29 minutes ago 3:58PM

The teams have just broken from the parade ahead of the national anthem, and when the players take their places in a few moments, all eyes will be on the Kerry full forward line: will it be Chrissy McKaigue to pick up David Clifford?

32 minutes ago 3:56PM

It has been bright and sunny for most of the morning and early afternoon in Drumcondra, but now, as throw-in approaches, the dark sky has crept in and the rain showers have started.

33 minutes ago 3:55PM

TEAM NEWS: And no changes to the named Derry starting XV either.

Derry

1. Odhran Lynch (Magharefelt)

2. Christopher McKaigue (Slaughtneil), 3. Eoin McEvoy (Magherafelt), 4. Conor McCluskey (Magherafelt)

5. Conor Doherty (Newbridge), Gareth McKinless (Ballinderry), 7. Padraig McGrogan (Newbridge)

8. Conor Glass (Glen), 9. Brendan Rogers (Slaughtneil)

10. Niall Toner (Lavey), 11. Paul Cassidy (Bellaghy), 12. Ethan Doherty (Glen)

13. Ciarán McFaul (Glen), 14. Shane McGuigan (Slaughtneil), 15. Niall Loughlin (Greenlough)

34 minutes ago 3:54PM

TEAM NEWS: No changes for Kerry, who line out as named earlier this week.

Kerry

1. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

2. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), 3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue), 4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Paul Murphy (Dingle), 6. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe), 7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil), 9. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

10. Dara Moynihan (Spa), 11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks), 12. Adrian Spillane (Templenoe)

13. Paudie Clifford (Fossa), 14. David Clifford (Fossa), 15. Paul Geaney (Dingle)

35 minutes ago 3:53PM

The stage is set in Croke Park.

Kerry, the reigning All-Ireland champions, bidding to successfully defend Sam Maguire for the first time since 2007.

Derry, the back-to-back Ulster champions, bidding for a first All-Ireland final place since the day they were crowned kings back in 1993.

Awaiting the winners in a fortnight’s time on 30 July? Dublin.

Throw-in is at 4pm.

Author
Niall Kelly
niall@the42.ie
@niallkelly
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
15
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     