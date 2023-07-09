LIVE: Kilkenny v Clare, All-Ireland SHC semi-final

20 mins — Kilkenny 0-10 Clare 0-7: David Fitzgerald keeps Clare in touch.
20 mins — Kilkenny 0-10 Clare 0-6: Tony Kelly is LIVID at Colm Lyons for a free given against him, and looking at the replay, you can see why: Mikey Butler ended up on his backside but it was a slip, rather than anything of Kelly’s doing. TJ Reid jogs back and points the long-range free to add insult to injury.
18 mins — Kilkenny 0-9 Clare 0-6: TJ Reid points the 65 to open up a four-point advantage for Kilkenny, but Tony Kelly gets his first of the day from play as an immediate response.
17 mins – Super save from Éibhear Quilligan! Conor Cleary bats a long ball down, but only as far as Billy Ryan, and when he finds TJ Reid, you expect to start reaching for the green flag. Reid drives in a low shot but Quilligan does brilliantly to get a boot on it and put it behind for a 65.
16 mins — Kilkenny 0-8 Clare 0-5: Cathal Malone can’t stop Huw Lawlor, even by fouling him. With advantage being played, Lawlor shrugs off Malone’s tug of his jersey, and booms over a point.
15 mins — Kilkenny 0-7 Clare 0-5: With Morey out of position, Kilkenny move it quickly; David Blanchfield picks out Billy Ryan, and Ryan does the rest.
14 mins – Clare sweeper Seadna Morey ventures up the field, and should score, but his shot tails off wide.
13 mins — Kilkenny 0-6 Clare 0-5: The ball goes behind for a Clare 65, and after missing with his first dead-ball, Mark Rodgers makes no mistake at the second time of asking.
12 mins — Kilkenny 0-6 Clare 0-4: Cathal Malone is chased down and blocked down by Adrian Mullen, who makes no mistake in turning the turnover into a score.
11 mins — Kilkenny 0-5 Clare 0-4: David Blanchfield is fouled by Conor Cleary as he tries to escape from a cluster of bodies in midfield. No bother for TJ Reid; he points the free.
9 mins — Kilkenny 0-4 Clare 0-4: Paddy Deegan picks out Tom Phelan, who is allowed the time and space to turn and score. At the other end, Shane O’Donnell responds immediately to bring Clare back level.
8 mins — Kilkenny 0-3 Clare 0-3: Marvellous bit of play by Tony Kelly who scoops up a loose ball and then uses some clever stickwork to wriggle free from the Kilkenny defenders and find some space. He finds David McInerney, who scores.
8 mins — Kilkenny 0-3 Clare 0-2: TJ Reid points a simple free.
6 mins — Kilkenny 0-2 Clare 0-2: Super score by Peter Duggan who has Tommy Walsh in close attention but gets up well above his marker to win clean possession, turns, and scores.
6 mins — Kilkenny 0-2 Clare 0-1: Fine score from Eoin Cody to restore Kilkenny’s early advantage.
5 mins – Nervy start for Mark Rodgers; he’s put that free wide.
4 mins – Huw Lawlor has trapped Shane O’Donnell’s arm as the two of them vie for possession, and it’s rightly whistled as a Clare free.
3 mins — Kilkenny 0-1 Clare 0-1: Ryan Taylor peels away towards the Hogan Stand touchline and splits the post for his opening score.
3 mins – Eoin Cody drops way out the field, and tries his luck with a monster effort from close to the halfway line, but it drops into the paw of Éibhear Quilligan.
2 mins — Kilkenny 0-1 Clare 0-0: Eoin Cody wins the first free of the day, fouled by Rory Hayes, and TJ Reid points as expected.
1 min – David Fitzgerald tries to open the scoring, but it’s Clare’s first wide of the day.
THROW IN: Referee Colm Lyons of Cork gets us underway, and Clare mount the first attack towards the Canal End.
We’re just about to get underway in Headquarters, but first, Amhrán na bhFiann.
Clare are marginal — marginal — pre-match favourites to book their return to a first All-Ireland final since 2013, and set up a trilogy match against Limerick.
Who are you going for?
TEAM NEWS: Kilkenny are expected to line out as named, which means that both Richie Reid and Adrian Mullen are fit to start.
Kilkenny
1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)
2. Mikey Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels), 3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels), 4. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan)
5. David Blanchfield (Bennetsbridge), 6. Richie Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks), 7. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)
8. Conor Fogarty (Erin’s Own), 9. Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
10. Tom Phelan (Conahy Shamrocks), 11. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan), 12. John Donnelly (Thomastown)
13. Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan), 14. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks), 15. Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
TEAM NEWS: One late change to the named Clare team — Seadna Morey comes in, and despite some pre-match speculation that Mark Rodgers could be the one to miss out, it’s Ian Galvin who will sit this one out.
Clare
1. Éibhear Quilligan (Feakle)
2. Adam Hogan (Feakle), 3. ConorCleary (Kilmaley), 4. Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones)
5. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe), 6. John Conlon (Clonlara), 7. David McInerney (Tulla)
8. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge), 9. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona)
10. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin), 11. Tony Kelly (Ballyea, captain), 12. Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin),
25. Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge), 14. Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg Ennis), 15. Mark Rodgers (Scariff)
Good afternoon and welcome to Part II of a blockbuster weekend of hurling.
If Limerick set the standard last night — not to mention the last four years — it’s over to Kilkenny and Clare now to prove that they can rise to that challenge, and earn the right to end the Treaty’s four-in-a-row bid when we come back here in a fortnight’s time.
Throw-in is at 4pm; this should be a belter.