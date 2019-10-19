Eddie Jones and Michael Cheika pit their wits together with a place in the semi-final on the line. Join us for all the latest.
Here are your teams for this morning’s clash between white and gold. Eddie Jones has benched George Ford in favour of a midfield furnished with the silky skills of Henry Slade.
Cheika has placed a massive amount of faith in Jordan Petaia, who didn’t travel with the Junior Wallabies for the summer’s U20 World Cup because he was busy playing Super Rugby.
The 19-year-old displaces former wunderkind James O’Connor in the centre. So both sides will have a delicious blend of power and lithe agility.
England
15. Elliot Daly
14. Anthony Watson
13. Henry Slade
12. Manu Tuilagi
11. Jonny May
10. Owen Farrell (captain)
9. Ben Youngs
1. Mako Vunipola
2. Jamie George
3. Kyle Sinckler
4. Maro Itoje
5. Courtney Lawes
6. Tom Curry
7. Sam Underhill
8. Billy Vunipola
Replacements:
16. Luke Cowan-Dickie
17. Joe Marler
18. Dan Cole
19. George Kruis
20. Lewis Ludlam
21. Willi Heinz
22. George Ford
23. Jonathan Joseph
Australia
15. Kurtley Beale
14. Reece Hodge
13. Jordan Petaia
12. Samu Kerevi
11. Marika Koroibete
10. Christian Lealiifano
9. Will Genia
1. Scott Sio
2. Tolu Latu
3. Allan Alaalatoa
4. Izack Rodda
5. Rory Arnold
6. David Pocock
7. Michael Hooper (captain)
8. Isi Naisarani
Replacements:
16. Jordan Uelese
17. James Slipper
18. Taniela Tupou
19. Adam Coleman
20. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto
21. Nic White
22. Matt To’omua
23. James O’Connor
Good morning, good morning, good morning, good morning… we all know what we’re here for, but before the big one kicks off at 11.15, we have a seriously mouth-watering appetiser to tuck into.
It’s England v Australia, and it’s set to be as spiky as meetings between those two nations ever are. With Eddie Jones and Michael Cheika at the helm, it couldn’t be anything but.
Kick-off on ITV and eir Sport won’t be upon us until 8.15, so go get another half hour’s kip or sort out your breakfast before nestling into your spot in front of the TV for the morning and afternoon ahead.
