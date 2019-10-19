18 mins ago

Here are your teams for this morning’s clash between white and gold. Eddie Jones has benched George Ford in favour of a midfield furnished with the silky skills of Henry Slade.

Cheika has placed a massive amount of faith in Jordan Petaia, who didn’t travel with the Junior Wallabies for the summer’s U20 World Cup because he was busy playing Super Rugby.

The 19-year-old displaces former wunderkind James O’Connor in the centre. So both sides will have a delicious blend of power and lithe agility.

England

15. Elliot Daly

14. Anthony Watson

13. Henry Slade

12. Manu Tuilagi

11. Jonny May

10. Owen Farrell (captain)

9. Ben Youngs

1. Mako Vunipola

2. Jamie George

3. Kyle Sinckler

4. Maro Itoje

5. Courtney Lawes

6. Tom Curry

7. Sam Underhill

8. Billy Vunipola

Replacements:

16. Luke Cowan-Dickie

17. Joe Marler

18. Dan Cole

19. George Kruis

20. Lewis Ludlam

21. Willi Heinz

22. George Ford

23. Jonathan Joseph

Australia

15. Kurtley Beale

14. Reece Hodge

13. Jordan Petaia

12. Samu Kerevi

11. Marika Koroibete

10. Christian Lealiifano

9. Will Genia

1. Scott Sio

2. Tolu Latu

3. Allan Alaalatoa

4. Izack Rodda

5. Rory Arnold

6. David Pocock

7. Michael Hooper (captain)

8. Isi Naisarani

Replacements:

16. Jordan Uelese

17. James Slipper

18. Taniela Tupou

19. Adam Coleman

20. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto

21. Nic White

22. Matt To’omua

23. James O’Connor