This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 19 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

6,392 Views 6 Comments
Share

Here are your teams for this morning’s clash between white and gold. Eddie Jones has benched George Ford in favour of a midfield furnished with the silky skills of Henry Slade.

Cheika has placed a massive amount of faith in Jordan Petaia, who didn’t travel with the Junior Wallabies for the summer’s U20 World Cup because he was busy playing Super Rugby.

The 19-year-old displaces former wunderkind James O’Connor in the centre. So both sides will have a delicious blend of power and lithe agility.

England

15. Elliot Daly
14. Anthony Watson
13. Henry Slade
12. Manu Tuilagi
11. Jonny May
10. Owen Farrell (captain)
9. Ben Youngs

1. Mako Vunipola
2. Jamie George
3. Kyle Sinckler
4. Maro Itoje
5. Courtney Lawes
6. Tom Curry
7. Sam Underhill
8. Billy Vunipola

Replacements:

16. Luke Cowan-Dickie
17. Joe Marler
18. Dan Cole
19. George Kruis
20. Lewis Ludlam
21. Willi Heinz
22. George Ford
23. Jonathan Joseph

Australia

15. Kurtley Beale
14. Reece Hodge
13. Jordan Petaia
12. Samu Kerevi
11. Marika Koroibete
10. Christian Lealiifano
9. Will Genia

1. Scott Sio
2. Tolu Latu
3. Allan Alaalatoa
4. Izack Rodda
5. Rory Arnold
6. David Pocock
7. Michael Hooper (captain)
8. Isi Naisarani

Replacements:

16. Jordan Uelese
17. James Slipper
18. Taniela Tupou
19. Adam Coleman
20. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto
21. Nic White
22. Matt To’omua
23. James O’Connor

Good morning, good morning, good morning, good morning… we all know what we’re here for, but before the big one kicks off at 11.15, we have a seriously mouth-watering appetiser to tuck into.

It’s England v Australia, and it’s set to be as spiky as meetings between those two nations ever are. With Eddie Jones and Michael Cheika at the helm, it couldn’t be anything but.

Kick-off on ITV and eir Sport won’t be upon us until 8.15, so go get another half hour’s kip or sort out your breakfast before nestling into your spot in front of the TV for the morning and afternoon ahead.

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie