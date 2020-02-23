This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 23 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

6,388 Views 7 Comments
Share

Here’s how the sides will line up today.

A big return for Devin Toner was a relatively late change for Ireland as Iain Henderson was needed at home. The sight of Manu Tuilagi on the other side will surely be a focal point for England’s attack today.

 England:

15. Elliot Daly
14. Jonny May 
13. Manu Tuilagi 
12. Owen Farrell (captain)
11. Jonathan Joseph 
10. George Ford
9. Ben Youngs

1. Joe Marler
2. Jamie George
3. Kyle Sinckler
4. Maro Itoje 
5. George Kruis
6. Courtney Lawes
7. Sam Underhill
8. Tom Curry

Replacements:

16. Luke Cowan-Dickie
17. Ellis Genge
18. Will Stuart 
19. Joe Launchbury
20. Charlie Ewels
21. Ben Earl
22. Willi Heinz
23. Henry Slade 

Ireland:

15. Jordan Larmour
14. Andrew Conway
13. Robbie Henshaw
12. Bundee Aki
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Johnny Sexton (captain)
9. Conor Murray

1. Cian Healy
2. Rob Herring
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Devin Toner
5. James Ryan
6. Peter O’Mahony
7. Josh van der Flier
8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Ronan Kelleher
17. Dave Kilcoyne
18. Andrew Porter
19. Ultan Dillane
20. Caelan Doris
21. John Cooney
22. Ross Byrne
23. Keith Earls

Referee: Jaco Peyper [SARU].

We’ve been counting down to this one for all 54 days of 2020 so far. It’s finally here, the most difficult test yet for Andy Farrell’s Ireland side.

The new coach hasn’t exactly brought a new look to the XV, but there are definitely different moods about the place after they showed some attacking chops in the bonus point win over Wales.

England, led by none other than Faz’ first-born son, will be lining up at Twickenham for the first time since their epic World Cup experience.

That, of course, ended on a sour note and Eddie Jones is coming under increasing pressure for a variety of reasons since. A win for the Australian would ease a great deal of that pressure.

Kick-off is at 3pm, so you still have time to walk the dog and put the kettle on before settling in for a cracker.

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie