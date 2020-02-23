21 mins ago

We’ve been counting down to this one for all 54 days of 2020 so far. It’s finally here, the most difficult test yet for Andy Farrell’s Ireland side.

The new coach hasn’t exactly brought a new look to the XV, but there are definitely different moods about the place after they showed some attacking chops in the bonus point win over Wales.

England, led by none other than Faz’ first-born son, will be lining up at Twickenham for the first time since their epic World Cup experience.

That, of course, ended on a sour note and Eddie Jones is coming under increasing pressure for a variety of reasons since. A win for the Australian would ease a great deal of that pressure.

Kick-off is at 3pm, so you still have time to walk the dog and put the kettle on before settling in for a cracker.