We’re going minute-by-minute as Andy Farrell’s resurgent Ireland face the World Cup finalists.
Liveblog
Here’s how the sides will line up today.
A big return for Devin Toner was a relatively late change for Ireland as Iain Henderson was needed at home. The sight of Manu Tuilagi on the other side will surely be a focal point for England’s attack today.
England:
15. Elliot Daly
14. Jonny May
13. Manu Tuilagi
12. Owen Farrell (captain)
11. Jonathan Joseph
10. George Ford
9. Ben Youngs
1. Joe Marler
2. Jamie George
3. Kyle Sinckler
4. Maro Itoje
5. George Kruis
6. Courtney Lawes
7. Sam Underhill
8. Tom Curry
Replacements:
16. Luke Cowan-Dickie
17. Ellis Genge
18. Will Stuart
19. Joe Launchbury
20. Charlie Ewels
21. Ben Earl
22. Willi Heinz
23. Henry Slade
Ireland:
15. Jordan Larmour
14. Andrew Conway
13. Robbie Henshaw
12. Bundee Aki
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Johnny Sexton (captain)
9. Conor Murray
1. Cian Healy
2. Rob Herring
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Devin Toner
5. James Ryan
6. Peter O’Mahony
7. Josh van der Flier
8. CJ Stander
Replacements:
16. Ronan Kelleher
17. Dave Kilcoyne
18. Andrew Porter
19. Ultan Dillane
20. Caelan Doris
21. John Cooney
22. Ross Byrne
23. Keith Earls
Referee: Jaco Peyper [SARU].
We’ve been counting down to this one for all 54 days of 2020 so far. It’s finally here, the most difficult test yet for Andy Farrell’s Ireland side.
The new coach hasn’t exactly brought a new look to the XV, but there are definitely different moods about the place after they showed some attacking chops in the bonus point win over Wales.
England, led by none other than Faz’ first-born son, will be lining up at Twickenham for the first time since their epic World Cup experience.
That, of course, ended on a sour note and Eddie Jones is coming under increasing pressure for a variety of reasons since. A win for the Australian would ease a great deal of that pressure.
Kick-off is at 3pm, so you still have time to walk the dog and put the kettle on before settling in for a cracker.
