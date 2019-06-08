We’re going minute-by-minute as Ireland aim to build on their brilliant opening day win over England.
Liveblog
Before we get fully engrossed in today’s match, take some time to look back the best tries of round one here, including some prime examples of the danger Australia pose.Source: World Rugby/YouTube
Here are the team-sheets for today’s match.
Both coaches have tried to make minimal changes despite the punishing four-day turnaround since opening day. Ireland have suffered further injuries to their group with Sean French and Iwan Hughes heading home, while Azur Allison is working through concussion return to play protocols.
Australia have gone with the very same XV that took skated past Italy, meaning Co. Louth-born scrum-half Michael McDonald is at the tip of an exciting green and gold back-line.
Ireland
15. Rob Russell (Dublin University/Leinster)
14. Angus Kernohan (Queen’s University/Ulster)
13. Liam Turner (Dublin University/Leinster)
12. Stewart Moore (Malone/Ulster)
11. Jonathan Wren (Cork Constitution/Munster)
10. Jake Flannery (Shannon/Munster)
9. Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster)
1. Josh Wycherley (Young Munster/Munster)
2. Dylan Tierney-Martin (Corinthians/Connacht)
3. Thomas Clarkson (Dublin University/Leinster)
4. Charlie Ryan (UCD/Leinster) (Capt)
5. Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster)
6. David McCann (Banbridge/Ulster)
7. Ronan Watters (St. Mary’s College/Leinster)
8. John Hodnett (UCC/Munster)
Replacements:
16. John McKee (Old Belvedere/Leinster)
17. Michael Milne (UCD/Leinster)
18. Charlie Ward (Clontarf/Leinster)
19. Declan Adamson (Clontarf/Leinster)
20. Niall Murray (Buccaneers/Connacht)
22. Ciaran Booth (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)
23. Thomas Ahern (Shannon/Munster)
24. Colm Reilly (Buccaneers/Connacht)
25. Ben Healy (Garryowen/Munster)
26. Cormac Foley (St. Mary’s College/Leinster)
Australia
15. Isaac Lucas (Sunnybank)
14. Triston Reilly (Randwick)
13. Semisi Tupou (Box Hill)
12. Noah Lolesio (Tuggeranong Vikings)
11. Mark Nawaqanitawase (Eastwood)
10. Will Harrison (Randwick)
9. Michael McDonald (Palmyra)
1. Angus Bell (Sydney University)
2. Lachlan Lonergan (Tuggeranong Vikings)
3. Josh Nasser (University of Queensland)
4. Michael Wood (Brothers)
5. Trevor Hosea (Harlequins Rugby Club)
6. Harry Wilson (Brothers)
7. Fraser McReight (Brothers) (Capt).
8. Will Harris (Eastern Suburbs)
Replacements
16. Joe Cotton (Wests Bulldogs)
17. Bo Abra (Eastern Suburbs)
18. Darcy Breen (Sydney University)
19. Rhys Van Nek, (Easts)
20. Esei Ha’angana (Melbourne Unicorns)
21. Pat Tafa (Northern Suburbs)
22. Nick Frost (Queanbeyan Whites)
23. Carlo Tizzano (University of Western Australia)
24. Henry Robertson (Sydney University)
25. Ben Donaldson (Randwick)
26. Sione Tui (Melbourne Unicorns)
27. Kye Oates (University of Queensland)
28. Joey Walton (Gordon)
Good afternoon, fans of up-and-coming rugby talent.
Ireland U20 are up against Australia in the Argentinian outpost of Santa Fe at 14.30 Irish time (live on eir Sport 2).
A win will not only sustain a remarkable winning run for Noel McNamara’s Grand Slam winners, it would put them firmly in the driving seat in a teak tough pool.
Stay with us for teams, pre-match views and all the updates you can handle, or use the next 55 minutes to get yourself settled in front of a screen.
COMMENTS