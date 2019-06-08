18 mins ago

Here are the team-sheets for today’s match.

Both coaches have tried to make minimal changes despite the punishing four-day turnaround since opening day. Ireland have suffered further injuries to their group with Sean French and Iwan Hughes heading home, while Azur Allison is working through concussion return to play protocols.

Australia have gone with the very same XV that took skated past Italy, meaning Co. Louth-born scrum-half Michael McDonald is at the tip of an exciting green and gold back-line.

Ireland

15. Rob Russell (Dublin University/Leinster)

14. Angus Kernohan (Queen’s University/Ulster)

13. Liam Turner (Dublin University/Leinster)

12. Stewart Moore (Malone/Ulster)

11. Jonathan Wren (Cork Constitution/Munster)

10. Jake Flannery (Shannon/Munster)

9. Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster)

1. Josh Wycherley (Young Munster/Munster)

2. Dylan Tierney-Martin (Corinthians/Connacht)

3. Thomas Clarkson (Dublin University/Leinster)

4. Charlie Ryan (UCD/Leinster) (Capt)

5. Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster)

6. David McCann (Banbridge/Ulster)

7. Ronan Watters (St. Mary’s College/Leinster)

8. John Hodnett (UCC/Munster)

Replacements:

16. John McKee (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

17. Michael Milne (UCD/Leinster)

18. Charlie Ward (Clontarf/Leinster)

19. Declan Adamson (Clontarf/Leinster)

20. Niall Murray (Buccaneers/Connacht)

22. Ciaran Booth (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)

23. Thomas Ahern (Shannon/Munster)

24. Colm Reilly (Buccaneers/Connacht)

25. Ben Healy (Garryowen/Munster)

26. Cormac Foley (St. Mary’s College/Leinster)

Australia

15. Isaac Lucas (Sunnybank)

14. Triston Reilly (Randwick)

13. Semisi Tupou (Box Hill)

12. Noah Lolesio (Tuggeranong Vikings)

11. Mark Nawaqanitawase (Eastwood)

10. Will Harrison (Randwick)

9. Michael McDonald (Palmyra)

1. Angus Bell (Sydney University)

2. Lachlan Lonergan (Tuggeranong Vikings)

3. Josh Nasser (University of Queensland)

4. Michael Wood (Brothers)

5. Trevor Hosea (Harlequins Rugby Club)

6. Harry Wilson (Brothers)

7. Fraser McReight (Brothers) (Capt).

8. Will Harris (Eastern Suburbs)

Replacements

16. Joe Cotton (Wests Bulldogs)

17. Bo Abra (Eastern Suburbs)

18. Darcy Breen (Sydney University)

19. Rhys Van Nek, (Easts)

20. Esei Ha’angana (Melbourne Unicorns)

21. Pat Tafa (Northern Suburbs)

22. Nick Frost (Queanbeyan Whites)

23. Carlo Tizzano (University of Western Australia)

24. Henry Robertson (Sydney University)

25. Ben Donaldson (Randwick)

26. Sione Tui (Melbourne Unicorns)

27. Kye Oates (University of Queensland)

28. Joey Walton (Gordon)