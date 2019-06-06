Flying Fijians, excellent England and the best tries from the U20 World Cup

THE WORLD RUGBY U20 Championship got off to a storming start on Tuesday with high-octane, high-scoring contests between the best and brightest young rugby talents.

Today, World Rugby released their top five tries from the first round of matches.

But with an average of 7.6 tries run in per game, there were a few left on the cutting room floor which deserved a mention.

Here’s the official pick of the 46 tries, from Isaac Lucas’ superb offload to set up Noah Lolesio for the junior Wallabies to a fantastic Fiji counter-attack, pulsating Puma pace and the “17 pairs of hands” before New Zealand openside Kohan Herbert acrobatically touched down in the corner.

Of course, we have to revisit Ireland’s 42-26 win over England for the most satisfying score of day one. Stewart Moore dived in with a great heads-up play to steal a try when England were behind their line and ahead of the scoreboard.

Ireland’s win was all the more impressive for the skill level on display from their English counterparts. They managed this exhilarating score with just 14 men on the field as out-half Manu Vunipola was in the sin bin.

Australia are next up for Noel McNamara’s men and they were mighty impressive in attack against Italy on opening day. Lolesio’s try made the top five above, but his break and grubber to create Lachlan Lonergan’s first was far more impressive.

His pace in tandem with out-half Will Harrison will pose a real danger for Ireland.

And let’s just take some time to appreciate the absolute nonchalance of this fend from France’s Jordan Joseph on his way to a hat-trick.

Just 18 years old and already a large man among small boys.