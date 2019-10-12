Typhoon in Japan, but Ireland’s final pool match is going ahead in Fukuoka and we’ll bring you minute-by-minute updates as Schmidt’s men chase a bonus point.
Liveblog
The TMO wanted a long review of that score, suggesting that CJ Stander was disconnected as he formed the spearhead of Ireland’s maul.
The set-piece sliced through Samoa’s pack and delivered a try for the skipper.
The vice-captain steps up and sends a beaut of a touchline conversion through the posts.
Ireland 7 Samoa 0
TRY! Ireland 5 Samoa 0 (Best ’3)
Ireland again go to the boot, Sexton lofting an up-and-under to the left corner on an advantage play.
It’s marked, so Sexton gets the ball back and kicks to the five-metre line.
This is very much scoring territory.
A bit of kick-tennis ends with Nana-Williams finding touch on thee Samoa 10. Decent attacking platform for Ireland.
KICK-OFF: Tim Nanai-Williams kicks off, short and Henderson gathers the ball around the 10.
Samoa showing early intent to ignore resourcing Irish rucks, instead fanning out wide and inviting long kicks.
Right, that’s all the formalities and talking over with, Ireland know what they need to do to reach the quarter-finals again, and by god, I think they’ll do it.
Official The42.ie prediction: Ireland 33 Samoa 12.
The teams are out in Fukuoka. The Pacific island supporters are bringing a nice splash of colour to the stands.
Here come the jaunty anthems.
No qualms about the conditions though.
Donal Lenihan brings us this glimpse of the patchwork surface on parts of the field.
Joe Schmidt’s not happy with the pitch in Fukuoka, he won’t be happy if we come to face New Zealand on a near-two-week turnaround, but he’ll be delighted to have Jonathan Sexton and Robbie Henshaw in his back-line as Ireland attempt to conjure up some form.
Ireland:
15. Jordan Larmour
14. Keith Earls
13. Robbie Henshaw
12. Bundee Aki
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Johnny Sexton
9. Conor Murray
1. Cian Healy
2. Rory Best (captain)
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Iain Henderson
5. James Ryan
6. Tadhg Beirne
7. Josh van der Flier
8. CJ Stander
Replacements:
16. Niall Scannell
17. Dave Kilcoyne
18. Andrew Porter
19. Jean Kleyn
20. Peter O’Mahony
21. Luke McGrath
22. Joey Carbery
23. Andrew Conway
Samoa:
15. Tim Nanai Williams
14. Ah See Tuala
13. Alapati Leiua
12. Henry Taefu
11. Ed Fidow
10. UJ Seuteni
9. Dwayne Polataivao
1. Logovi’i Mulipola
2. Seilala Lam
3. Michael Alaalatoa
4. Teofilo Paulo
5. Kane Le’aupepe
6. Chris Vui
7. TJ Ioane
8. Jack Lam
Replacements:
16. Ray Niuia
17. Paul Alo-Emile
18. Jordan Lay
19. Piula Fa’aselele
20. Josh Tyrell
21. Pele Cowley
22. Tusi Pisi
23. Kieron Fonotia
Referee: Nic Berry [Australia].
Images from Japan overnight are painting a picture of a very serious weather situation indeed.
It will be a feat if tomorrow’s Pool A decider goes ahead.
Japan at their captain's run. 'Come on lads, only a puddle.' #JPNvSCO pic.twitter.com/f2Rx3QXL9n— Ben Coles (@bencoles_) October 12, 2019
And there are reports of an earthquake now to throw into the mix. Here’s hoping everyone stays safe.
Good morning and welcome to our latest Saturday start yet at this year’s Rugby World Cup.
The reason for the lie-in is, of course, typhoon Habibis which is lashing Japan as we speak. New Zealand v Italy and England v France were cancelled and a fixture with real ramifications for Ireland, Japan v Scotland, is under threat tomorrow.
Ireland can seal their place in the last eight today, however.
A bonus point win will mean safe passage. Whether that leaves us with a quater-final against New Zealand or South Africa will depend on (A) whether Japan-Scotland goes ahead and (B) what the result will be.
