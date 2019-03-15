30 mins ago

The 7.05 kick-off is coming up fast, so tune into RTE 2 to feast your eyes.

Here is the full revised matchday 23. Healy, of course, impressed during the win over France last weekend when he kicked Ireland to victory and Foley’s presence could well aid Ireland in difficult conditions.

Iwan Hughes and Connacht’s Colm Reilly come in among the replacements.

Ireland U20

15. Jake Flannery (Shannon/Munster)

14. Angus Kernohan (Queen’s University/Ulster)

13. Liam Turner (Dublin University/Leinster)

12. Sean French (Cork Constitution/Munster)

11. Jonathan Wren (Cork Constitution/Munster)

10. Ben Healy (Garryowen/Munster)

9. Cormac Foley (St. Mary’s College/Leinster)

1. Josh Wycherley (Young Munster/Munster)

2. Dylan Tierney-Martin (Corinthians/Connacht)

3. Thomas Clarkson (Dublin University/Leinster)

4. Charlie Ryan (UCD/Leinster — captain)

5. Niall Murray (Buccaneers/Connacht)

6. Martin Moloney (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

7. Scott Penny (UCD/Leinster)

8. John Hodnett (UCC/Munster)

Replacements:

16. John McKee (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

17. Callum Reid (Banbridge/Ulster)

18. Ryan Lomas (Galwegians/Connacht)

19. Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster)

20. David McCann (Banbridge/Ulster)

21. Colm Reilly (Buccaneers RFC/Connacht)

22. Iwan Hughes (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

23. Rob Russell (Dublin University/Leinster)