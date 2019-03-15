This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
And here are the final hurdle between the class of 2019 and a Grand Slam – a feat not achieved since Cian Healy, Keith Earls, Ian Keatley, Andrew Browne, Felix Jones and co. won five straight in 2007.

Wales U20:

15. Cai Evans 
14. Tomi Lewis 
13. Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler
12. Aneurin Owen 
11. Ioan Davies
10. Sam Costelow
9. Dafydd Buckland 

1. Rhys Davies
2. Dewi Lake (captain)
3. Ben Warren 
4. Ed Scragg
5. Teddy Williams 
6. Ellis Thomas 
7. Jac Morgan
8. Iestyn Rees.

Replacements:

16. Will Griffiths
17. Tom Devine 
18. Nick English  
19. Jac Price 
20. Ioan Rhys Davies
21. Dan Babos
22. Max Llewellyn
23. Ryan Conbeer.

The 7.05 kick-off is coming up fast, so tune into RTE 2 to feast your eyes.

Here is the full revised matchday 23. Healy, of course, impressed during the win over France last weekend when he kicked Ireland to victory and Foley’s presence could well aid Ireland in difficult conditions.

Iwan Hughes and Connacht’s Colm Reilly come in among the replacements.

Ireland U20

15. Jake Flannery (Shannon/Munster)
14. Angus Kernohan (Queen’s University/Ulster)
13. Liam Turner (Dublin University/Leinster)
12. Sean French (Cork Constitution/Munster)
11. Jonathan Wren (Cork Constitution/Munster)
10. Ben Healy (Garryowen/Munster)
9. Cormac Foley (St. Mary’s College/Leinster)

1. Josh Wycherley (Young Munster/Munster)
2. Dylan Tierney-Martin (Corinthians/Connacht)
3. Thomas Clarkson (Dublin University/Leinster)
4. Charlie Ryan (UCD/Leinster — captain)
5. Niall Murray (Buccaneers/Connacht)
6. Martin Moloney (Old Belvedere/Leinster)
7. Scott Penny (UCD/Leinster)
8. John Hodnett (UCC/Munster)

Replacements:

16. John McKee (Old Belvedere/Leinster)
17. Callum Reid (Banbridge/Ulster)
18. Ryan Lomas (Galwegians/Connacht)
19. Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster)
20. David McCann (Banbridge/Ulster)
21. Colm Reilly (Buccaneers RFC/Connacht)
22. Iwan Hughes (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)
23. Rob Russell (Dublin University/Leinster)

You’ve got that suped-up Friday feeling and we’ve got a long rugby weekend to match.

Welcome along to our liveblog of Ireland U20s’ trip to Wales, where they are aiming to complete a terrific Grand Slam.

Before we all get too comfortable, there is some major team news from Ryan Bailey has braved the sea crossing to Colwyn Bay. Head coach Noel McNamara has been forced into changing both his half-backs.

Out go Harry Byrne and Craig Casey.

In come Ben Healy and Cormac Foley.

