With all the talk still circling around who will make the 31-man squads, it’s a big day for Ross Byrne at out-half and Jack Carty who is named among the replacements.

Jonathan Sexton and Joey Carbery will likely travel to Japan come what may. But injury doubt won’t be far away from the front-line 10s, so the prize for next-man-up will likely be more than just a tackle-bag role.

In the pack, CJ Stander and Jean Kleyn can stake their claim for inclusion in the first-choice back row and the matchday squad respectively. While Sean Cronin appears to have a little work to do if he is to power ahead of Rob Herring or Niall Scannell before the final cuts are made.

As far as match-ups are concerned, Bundee Aki and Owen Farrell are standing opposite one another in what is a combustible midfield.

Here are the teams.

England:

15. Elliot Daly

14. Joe Cokanasiga

13. Manu Tuilagi

12. Owen Farrell (captain)

11. Jonny May

10. George Ford

9. Ben Youngs

1. Joe Marler

2. Jamie George

3. Kyle Sinckler

4. Maro Itoje

5. George Kruis

6. Tom Curry

7. Sam Underhill

8. Billy Vunipola

Replacements:

16. Luke Cowan-Dickie

17. Mako Vunipola

18. Dan Cole

19. Courtney Lawes

20. Mark Wilson

21. Willi Heinz

22. Piers Francis

23. Jonathan Joseph

Ireland:

15. Rob Kearney

14. Jordan Larmour

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Bundee Aki

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Ross Byrne

9. Conor Murray

1. Cian Healy

2. Rory Best (captain)

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Iain Henderson

5. Jean Kleyn

6. Peter O’Mahony

7. Josh van der Flier

8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Sean Cronin

17. Jack McGrath

18. Andrew Porter

19. Devin Toner

20. Tadhg Beirne

21. Luke McGrath

22. Jack Carty

23. Andrew Conway

Referee: Nigel Owens