Joe Schmidt’s men can take over top spot in the World Rugby rankings if they can beat Eddie Jones’ boys in Twickenham.
England keen to push the tempo in the early stages here. Vunipola forces O’Mahony into touch and the quick throw is taken so that a high bomb can go to Ireland’s back-field from Daly.
Conor Murray looks uncomfortable running the pill back and his pass on the run is forward.
Conor Murray’s best efforts to croc-roll Maro Itoje at a ruck are fruitless and the Saracens lock turns over. Farrell kicks to space and the bounce almost goes kindly for Jonny May.
KICK-OFF
And we’re underway. Ross Byrne kicks off and he aims the ball towards Manu Tuilagi, a decent target for Irish tacklers to start with.
Here are the anthems then. The players will be happy enough to be on the shaded side of the stadium while standing for the sing-song.
Kick-off is just six minutes away now in London. So either slap on some sunscreen or seek out some shade and get ready for an intriguing summer Test.
Actually, the team-sheets below are yesterday’s news. England made a late tweak this morning and Jonathan Joseph misses out, so Harlequins back Joe Marchant takes over the number 23 shirt.
With all the talk still circling around who will make the 31-man squads, it’s a big day for Ross Byrne at out-half and Jack Carty who is named among the replacements.
Jonathan Sexton and Joey Carbery will likely travel to Japan come what may. But injury doubt won’t be far away from the front-line 10s, so the prize for next-man-up will likely be more than just a tackle-bag role.
In the pack, CJ Stander and Jean Kleyn can stake their claim for inclusion in the first-choice back row and the matchday squad respectively. While Sean Cronin appears to have a little work to do if he is to power ahead of Rob Herring or Niall Scannell before the final cuts are made.
As far as match-ups are concerned, Bundee Aki and Owen Farrell are standing opposite one another in what is a combustible midfield.
Here are the teams.
England:
15. Elliot Daly
14. Joe Cokanasiga
13. Manu Tuilagi
12. Owen Farrell (captain)
11. Jonny May
10. George Ford
9. Ben Youngs
1. Joe Marler
2. Jamie George
3. Kyle Sinckler
4. Maro Itoje
5. George Kruis
6. Tom Curry
7. Sam Underhill
8. Billy Vunipola
Replacements:
16. Luke Cowan-Dickie
17. Mako Vunipola
18. Dan Cole
19. Courtney Lawes
20. Mark Wilson
21. Willi Heinz
22. Piers Francis
23. Jonathan Joseph
Ireland:
15. Rob Kearney
14. Jordan Larmour
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Bundee Aki
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Ross Byrne
9. Conor Murray
1. Cian Healy
2. Rory Best (captain)
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Iain Henderson
5. Jean Kleyn
6. Peter O’Mahony
7. Josh van der Flier
8. CJ Stander
Replacements:
16. Sean Cronin
17. Jack McGrath
18. Andrew Porter
19. Devin Toner
20. Tadhg Beirne
21. Luke McGrath
22. Jack Carty
23. Andrew Conway
Referee: Nigel Owens
Well hello there.
It’s a hot August weekend and the 2019 Rugby World Cup preparations are about to go from a simmer to a boil.
Joe Schmidt’s Ireland are in Twickenham this afternoon for their second warm-up outing after a facile win over Italy a fortnight ago.
Both sides are close to full-strength with only a few notable exceptions. And with good reason. A win for Ireland, a repeat of the 2018 Grand Slam-sealing success, would see them leap-frog New Zealand and Wales in the World Rugby rankings and take over the number 1 slot.
Eddie Jones certainly wouldn’t mind denying Ireland from taking that accolade, and a big win for England (by 15 or more) would push Ireland down the rankings and see the chariot roll into third.
