LIVE: Ireland v France, Six Nations

We’re going minute-by-minute as Ireland aim to sustain their interest in the Championship going into the final week.
Liveblog
I’d give you an updated weather report, but it would probably be out of date by the time I clicked publish. Snow was swirling around the Aviva as we took our seats, but the bright sunshine has re-emerged before the teams went back to the changing room.
Judging by the clouds, there could be a few more changes in store before this one’s out.
Now, you’re probably aware that Ireland have been struggling a little during this Championship. And by struggling we mean they’ve claimed nine points from a possible 15 after two wins from three.
Our recent history against Les Bleus would suggest that today’s Test will be a bit of a slog too, but a win would keep Joe Schmidt’s slender hope of a parting Six Nations title alive for another week. However, France’s very recent history makes it seem like they actually have their act together.
The final competitive home Test for Schmidt, probably captain Rory Best and possibly one or two others is set to be a ferociously intense one.
Before we go any further, we’ve a late change to mention. Rob Kearney has been forced to withdraw, with Jordan Larmour handed the 15 shirt and Andrew Conway brought in among the replacements.
Ireland:
15. Jordan Larmour
14. Keith Earls
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Bundee Aki
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Johnny Sexton
9. Conor Murray
1. Cian Healy
2. Rory Best (captain)
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Iain Henderson
5. James Ryan
6. Peter O’Mahony
7. Josh van der Flier
8. CJ Stander
Replacements:
16. Niall Scannell
17. Dave Kilcoyne
18. John Ryan
19. Ultan Dillane
20. Jack Conan
21. John Cooney
22. Jack Carty
23. Andrew Conway
France:
15. Thomas Ramos
14. Damien Penaud
13. Mathieu Bastareaud
12. Gael Fickou
11. Yoann Huget
10. Romain Ntamack
9. Antoine Dupont
1. Jefferson Poirot
2. Guilhem Guirado (captain)
3. Demba Bamba
4. Felix Lambey
5. Sebastien Vahaamahina
6. Wenceslas Lauret
7. Arthur Iturria
8. Louis Picamoles
Replacements:
16. Camille Chat
17. Etienne Falgoux
18. Dorian Aldegheri
19. Paul Willemse
20. Gregory Alldritt
21. Baptiste Serin
22. Anthony Belleau
23. Maxime Medard
Referee: Ben O’Keeffe [New Zealand].
Hello, good afternoon, bonjour (as they say in La Republique) and very welcome along to our minute-by-minute coverage of Ireland v France, the fourth match for each side in this year’s Six Nations championship.
There’s a wind blowing, a chill in the air and while the sun has shone in Dublin, there’s a smattering of snow about the country. So whether you’re on your way down Lansdowne Road or watching from home, get something warm into you and get well wrapped up and ready for what promises to be a bruising battle against France (kick-off 3pm).
COMMENTS (5)