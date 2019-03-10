LIVE: Ireland v France, Six Nations

36 mins ago

Poor Bob was on the programme cover and all. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Now, you’re probably aware that Ireland have been struggling a little during this Championship. And by struggling we mean they’ve claimed nine points from a possible 15 after two wins from three.

Our recent history against Les Bleus would suggest that today’s Test will be a bit of a slog too, but a win would keep Joe Schmidt’s slender hope of a parting Six Nations title alive for another week. However, France’s very recent history makes it seem like they actually have their act together.

The final competitive home Test for Schmidt, probably captain Rory Best and possibly one or two others is set to be a ferociously intense one.