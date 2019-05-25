5 mins ago

And then there were two.

Hello, good afternoon and thanks a mil for joining us in keeping track of Leinster’s Pro14 final clash against Glasgow, in Glasgow’s Celtic Park. With the top two sides from the two Pro14 conferences set to lock horns, it promises to be a rip-roaring contest in front of a raucous crowd.

We still have a little under an hour to go before this football ground is treated to a different sort of kick-off, so you have plenty of time to find a TV and tune it to TG4 or eir Sport.

If you can’t get to a screen, sit tight, grab yourself something cold and some reinforcements and we’ll keep you informed the whole way through from the 18.30 kick-off.