LIVE: Limerick v Galway, All-Ireland SHC semi-final

Speaking on RTÉ a few moments ago, former Limerick All-Ireland winner Tom Condon — who has been watching the warm-up intently — thinks he has John Kiely’s starting line-up sussed.
Condon says it is shaping up for Will O’Donoghue to drop into the half-back line, Kyle Hayes will start at centre-back as named, Cian Lynch will slot in to midfield, and Gearóid Hegarty will move into the half-forward line.
Let’s see…
TEAM NEWS: The big news from Croke Park is that there appear to be no changes to either of the starting XVs named on Friday.
For Limerick, in the absence of Declan Hannon and Sean Finn, that means we’re looking at a half-back line of Diarmuid Byrnes, Kyle Hayes and Gearóid Hegarty.
Limerick
1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)
2. Mike Casey (Na Piarsigh), 3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane), 4. Barry Nash (South Liberties)
5. Diarmuid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo Pallaskenry), 7. Gearóid Hegarty (St Patricks)
8. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon), 9. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh)
10. David Reidy (Dromin Athlacca), 11. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell), 12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)
13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), 14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh Castlemahon), 15. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)
Good afternoon and welcome to the first act of a blockbuster weekend in the All-Ireland senior hurling championship.
Reigning champions Limerick are without captain Declan Hannon, but they’ll be hoping that it will be business as usual as they bid to take the penultimate step on the road to a four-in-a-row.
Galway, who drew a line under their Leinster final heartache with victory over Tipperary a fortnight, will surely have other ideas.
Throw-in at Croke Park is at 6pm. We’ll have the latest team news in a moment.