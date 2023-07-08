LIVE: Limerick v Galway, All-Ireland SHC semi-final

Speaking on RTÉ a few moments ago, former Limerick All-Ireland winner Tom Condon — who has been watching the warm-up intently — thinks he has John Kiely’s starting line-up sussed.

Condon says it is shaping up for Will O’Donoghue to drop into the half-back line, Kyle Hayes will start at centre-back as named, Cian Lynch will slot in to midfield, and Gearóid Hegarty will move into the half-forward line.

Let’s see…