Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
James Crombie/INPHO
LIVE
LIVE: Limerick v Kilkenny, All-Ireland senior hurling championship final
Limerick seeking four-in-a-row while the Cats look to stop them and win a 37th All-Ireland in the process.
2.2k
2
18 minutes ago

2 minutes ago 3:26PM

The players parade before Hill 16 to a tremendous din. Throw-in five less than five minutes away. 

10 minutes ago 3:17PM

TEAM NEWS: 

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Mike Casey (Na Piarsigh), 3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane), 4. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

5. Diarmuid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh) 7. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo Pallaskenry)

8. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon), 9. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)

10. Gearóid Hegarty (St Patricks) 11. David Reidy (Dromin Athlacca), 12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), 14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh Castlemahon), 15. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh) 

13 minutes ago 3:15PM

Kilkenny 

Wing-back David Blanchfield is out of 26 with injury. Experienced forward Walter Walsh starts. Gearóid Dunne joins the replacements, wearing No 5. Walsh won’t play in the half-back line, we’ll see how they line out.  

 

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Mikey Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels), 3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels), 4. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan)

24. Walter Walsh, 6. Richie Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks), 7. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

8. Conor Fogarty (Erin’s Own), 9. Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

10. Tom Phelan (Conahy Shamrocks), 11. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan), 12. John Donnelly (Thomastown)

13. Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan), 14. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks), 15. Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

17 minutes ago 3:11PM

Hello and welcome to our All-Ireland hurling final live blog. Limerick are seeking to become the first team to do four-in-a row since Kilkenny in 2006-09. The Cats are chasing a 37th title, and a first since 2015. 

Team news on the way shortly. 

Throw-in is at 3.30pm. 

Author
Ronan Early
ronan@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     