LIVE: Limerick v Kilkenny, All-Ireland senior hurling championship final

The players parade before Hill 16 to a tremendous din. Throw-in five less than five minutes away.
TEAM NEWS:
Limerick
1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)
2. Mike Casey (Na Piarsigh), 3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane), 4. Barry Nash (South Liberties)
5. Diarmuid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh) 7. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo Pallaskenry)
8. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon), 9. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)
10. Gearóid Hegarty (St Patricks) 11. David Reidy (Dromin Athlacca), 12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)
13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), 14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh Castlemahon), 15. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)
Kilkenny
Wing-back David Blanchfield is out of 26 with injury. Experienced forward Walter Walsh starts. Gearóid Dunne joins the replacements, wearing No 5. Walsh won’t play in the half-back line, we’ll see how they line out.
1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)
2. Mikey Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels), 3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels), 4. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan)
24. Walter Walsh, 6. Richie Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks), 7. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)
8. Conor Fogarty (Erin’s Own), 9. Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
10. Tom Phelan (Conahy Shamrocks), 11. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan), 12. John Donnelly (Thomastown)
13. Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan), 14. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks), 15. Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
Hello and welcome to our All-Ireland hurling final live blog. Limerick are seeking to become the first team to do four-in-a row since Kilkenny in 2006-09. The Cats are chasing a 37th title, and a first since 2015.
Team news on the way shortly.
Throw-in is at 3.30pm.