Hello, and welcome to this evening’s liveblog.

Liverpool have already been confirmed as Premier League champions and the next challenge is to win with a record points tally.

Man City, who currently hold the record, will be desperate to deny them having already lost the title to the Reds.

From their final seven games, Jurgen Klopp’s side need 15 points out of a possible 21 to break the record, but won’t find it easy tonight against a Pep Guardiola team out for revenge.

Kick off is at 8.15pm.