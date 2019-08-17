7 mins ago

Hello and welcome to our liveblog.

Man City face Spurs in what is undoubtedly the biggest Premier League game of the weekend.

City will be strong favourites to continue a remarkable winning league run — the last time they dropped points was against Newcastle back in January.

After today’s match, City have a run of games that they’d be expected to win on paper, against Bournemouth, Brighton, Norwich, Watford, Everton, Wolves, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Southampton, before facing Liverpool, whereas the Reds have much tougher-looking opening fixtures.

So you would think if Pep Guardiola’s side are going to drop points early on, today would be the most likely occasion against a Tottenham side that memorably knocked them out of last season’s Champions League.

But if they over Spurs, we could potentially be looking at City storming into a sizeable lead at the top even before Christmas.