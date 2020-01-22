Man United face Burnley, as they aim to recover from a disappointing defeat to Liverpool.
Who do you think will win?
Confirmation of tonight’s teams…
TEAM NEWS
Here's our starting XI to face Burnley
Here’s our starting XI to face Burnley 💪#MUFC #MUNBUR
TEAM NEWS: Here's how the Clarets line-up @ManUtd tonight.
One change, with Matt Lowton replacing Phil Bardsley.
One change, with Matt Lowton replacing Phil Bardsley. pic.twitter.com/w1f2srIuC2
Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.
Just seven points separate fifth-place Man United and Burnley in 14th, while Sean Dyche’s men have a chance to reduce that gap this evening.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were dealt a further blow recently, when it was confirmed that key striker Marcus Rashford will be out for a substantial period.
Nevertheless, a win tonight will go some way towards alleviating the sense of gloom surrounding the club in recent days.
Chelsea could only draw last night at home to 10-man Arsenal, meaning a United victory will see them cut the gap between them and the Blues to three points, as they attempt to secure a coveted Champions League spot.
Burnley have only beaten United once in the Premier League and are winless in their last 10 top-flight fixtures.
The Clarets haven’t been in great form, though they did earn a surprising win against Leicester at the weekend. Prior to that game, they had suffered four consecutive league defeats.
