Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

Just seven points separate fifth-place Man United and Burnley in 14th, while Sean Dyche’s men have a chance to reduce that gap this evening.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were dealt a further blow recently, when it was confirmed that key striker Marcus Rashford will be out for a substantial period.

Nevertheless, a win tonight will go some way towards alleviating the sense of gloom surrounding the club in recent days.

Chelsea could only draw last night at home to 10-man Arsenal, meaning a United victory will see them cut the gap between them and the Blues to three points, as they attempt to secure a coveted Champions League spot.

Burnley have only beaten United once in the Premier League and are winless in their last 10 top-flight fixtures.

The Clarets haven’t been in great form, though they did earn a surprising win against Leicester at the weekend. Prior to that game, they had suffered four consecutive league defeats.