Hello and welcome to this evening’s liveblog.

Today’s news that Man City will not be banned from the Champions League next season has ramifications for their rivals.

Man United currently sit fifth, but have a game in hand on the teams above them, while a win tonight would see them jump to third.

Southampton currently sit 12th on 44 points — safe from relegation and with no chance of getting into Europe — meaning they have little other than pride to play for.

The Red Devils will be confident of picking up the three points, having gone unbeaten in their last 17 matches in all competitions.