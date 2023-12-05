LIVE: Northern Ireland v Republic of Ireland, Nations League

Northern Ireland v Republic of Ireland
Who do you think will win?
Poll Results:
And here is the Northern Ireland team for tonight…
⚽️ Here's how we start for tonight's match against @IrelandFootball WNT 🙌 #GAWA pic.twitter.com/dLRgc6zKTP— Northern Ireland (@NorthernIreland) December 5, 2023
The Republic of Ireland team below sees two changes from the side that beat Hungary last week.
Jamie Finn and Lucy Quinn come into the team with Tyler Toland and Izzy Atkinson making way.
STARTING XI | N. Ireland v Ireland— Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) December 5, 2023
Let’s finish this year strong 👊
KO at 6:00pm #COYGIG | #OUTBELIEVE pic.twitter.com/4OTUrUCA6O
Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.
The Republic of Ireland are one game away from finishing their Nations League campaign with a 100% record.
While Northern Ireland away is not an easy fixture, they will be confident of prevailing after winning the reverse game 3-0.
It is also expected to be interim boss Eileen Gleeson’s final game in charge, so she will be keen to finish an impressive stint on a high.
The North, meanwhile, will be hoping to triumph and secure second spot.
Should they lose, Hungary will pip them for second spot in the group if they overcome Albania at home in a match that kicks off at the same time as this one.