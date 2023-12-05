LIVE: Northern Ireland v Republic of Ireland, Nations League

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

The Republic of Ireland are one game away from finishing their Nations League campaign with a 100% record.

While Northern Ireland away is not an easy fixture, they will be confident of prevailing after winning the reverse game 3-0.

It is also expected to be interim boss Eileen Gleeson’s final game in charge, so she will be keen to finish an impressive stint on a high.

The North, meanwhile, will be hoping to triumph and secure second spot.

Should they lose, Hungary will pip them for second spot in the group if they overcome Albania at home in a match that kicks off at the same time as this one.