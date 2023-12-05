Advertisement
Ryan Byrne/INPHO
LIVE BLOG

LIVE: Northern Ireland v Republic of Ireland, Nations League

The Republic bid to end 2023 on a high as they face Northern Ireland.
48 minutes ago

Northern Ireland v Republic of Ireland

2 minutes ago 5:46PM

Who do you think will win?


Poll Results:

Republic of Ireland (18)
Northern Ireland (1)
Draw (1)



31 minutes ago 5:17PM

megan-connolly-before-the-game Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ireland’s Megan Connolly before the game. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

34 minutes ago 5:14PM

The Republic of Ireland team below sees two changes from the side that beat Hungary last week.

Jamie Finn and Lucy Quinn come into the team with Tyler Toland and Izzy Atkinson making way.

38 minutes ago 5:10PM

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

The Republic of Ireland are one game away from finishing their Nations League campaign with a 100% record.

While Northern Ireland away is not an easy fixture, they will be confident of prevailing after winning the reverse game 3-0.

It is also expected to be interim boss Eileen Gleeson’s final game in charge, so she will be keen to finish an impressive stint on a high.

The North, meanwhile, will be hoping to triumph and secure second spot.

Should they lose, Hungary will pip them for second spot in the group if they overcome Albania at home in a match that kicks off at the same time as this one.

