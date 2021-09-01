1 min ago

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

Ireland’s World Cup qualification prospects were looking fairly bleak after their first two games, amid losses to Serbia and Luxembourg.

However, avoiding defeat tonight against a star-studded Portugal team would be a considerable morale boost and go some way towards changing the mood music around this Irish team.

With Portugal and Serbia already seven points ahead of them, albeit with an extra game played, you would think Stephen Kenny’s side need at least a point this evening to maintain their already slim hopes of progression to Qatar next year.

There are home games against Azerbaijan and Serbia to come, but tonight is undoubtedly the toughest of the three fixtures in this international window.

With Kenny seeking a contract extension and the Irish footballing public not having had much to cheer for a couple of years now, at the very least, a positive performance is needed to assuage the team’s detractors.

It won’t be easy against a team who, on a good day, are up there with the best international sides in the world.

And with Cristiano Ronaldo needing just one more goal to break Ali Daei’s goalscoring record, Man United’s new superstar signing will likely be as determined as ever to find the net.