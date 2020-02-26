19 mins ago

Hello, and welcome to our liveblog.

Both these sides come into this game on the back of problematic domestic campaigns.

By their high standards, Man City have had a poor season. The reigning Premier League champions sit 22 points behind leaders Liverpool, suffering six losses.

Real Madrid are also second in their domestic table, though they still have a realistic chance of winning it, as they trail Barcelona by only two points.

While Man City had an important win over Leicester at the weekend, the Spanish side are also winless in their last two La Liga games, drawing with Celta Vigo and losing to Levante.

One thing in their favour is coach Zinedine Zidane’s remarkable Champions League record — he has won the trophy three times and has never lost in 12 ties.

Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, has been criticised for underperforming in the competition in recent years. He may have won the trophy twice, but the last of those triumphs was just under a decade ago, at the end of the 2010-11 campaign.