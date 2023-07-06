LIVE: Republic of Ireland v France, World Cup warm-up friendly

Hello, and welcome to this evening’s liveblog.

Tonight is Ireland’s penultimate game before their World Cup campaign gets underway on 20 July against Australia.

With the squad already finalised following last month’s friendly with Zambia, it is now a case of players battling for a starting spot at the tournament itself.

Vera Pauw has gone with a strong side that is unlikely to be too far away from the XI that takes to the field in Sydney in two weeks’ time, so tonight feels very much like a dress rehearsal for that all-important game.

They will likely have their work cut out, however, against a France team currently ranked fifth in the world, 17 places above Ireland.