LIVE: Republic of Ireland v Gibraltar, Euro 2024 qualifier

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

With Stephen Kenny under pressure, this is truly a must-win game for the hosts.

A draw or defeat would almost certainly spell the end of Kenny’s spell in charge, as well as killing off any faint hope that remains of Ireland qualifying automatically from the group.

However, the Irish side are heavy favourites to prevail and there is no reason to believe they won’t treat their fans to a rare routine win.

Gibraltar are currently 201st in the Fifa rankings and widely regarded as one of the weakest sides in Europe.

In their three matches so far, they have been beaten by the same scoreline — 3-0 — by Greece, Netherlands and France.

So anything other than an Irish victory is unthinkable really.