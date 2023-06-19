LIVE: Republic of Ireland v Gibraltar, Euro 2024 qualifier

Stephen Kenny gives his thoughts on James McClean ahead of the game…
🗣️ "His commitment to Ireland has been unequivocal & he gets his reward tonight."
Ireland Manager Stephen Kenny gives his thoughts ahead of kick-off as James McClean prepares to become Ireland's latest Centurion
Confirmation of the Irish team to start tonight…
STARTING XI | Ireland v Gibraltar
James McClean (C) confirmed in the side who will now claim his 100th cap tonight as Michael Obafemi comes into the side
Jamie McGrath comes into midfield and Dara O'Shea slots in defence with kick-off at 7.45pm
Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.
With Stephen Kenny under pressure, this is truly a must-win game for the hosts.
A draw or defeat would almost certainly spell the end of Kenny’s spell in charge, as well as killing off any faint hope that remains of Ireland qualifying automatically from the group.
However, the Irish side are heavy favourites to prevail and there is no reason to believe they won’t treat their fans to a rare routine win.
Gibraltar are currently 201st in the Fifa rankings and widely regarded as one of the weakest sides in Europe.
In their three matches so far, they have been beaten by the same scoreline — 3-0 — by Greece, Netherlands and France.
So anything other than an Irish victory is unthinkable really.