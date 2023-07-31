Advertisement
Ryan Byrne/INPHO
LIVE
LIVE: Republic of Ireland v Nigeria, Fifa Women's World Cup
Kick-off in Ireland’s final game at the World Cup is at 11am.
6′ – ROI 0-0 NGA: CHANCE FOR IRELAND!

Ooooft. Lovely work in the final third results in Sinead Farrelly laying the ball across the box to the onrushing Katie McCabe, but the captain's strike is pulled narrowly wide of Chiamaka Nnadozie's left-hand post.

Ireland with the first sighter.
40 minutes ago

1 minute ago 11:08AM

6′ – ROI 0-0 NGA: CHANCE FOR IRELAND!

Ooooft. Lovely work in the final third results in Sinead Farrelly laying the ball across the box to the onrushing Katie McCabe, but the captain’s strike is pulled narrowly wide of Chiamaka Nnadozie’s left-hand post.

Ireland with the first sighter.

3 minutes ago 11:06AM

5′ ROI 0-0 NGA: No threat from either side as of yet. Nigeria have swung in a couple of searching crosses and Ireland are bombing their wing-backs forward which is promising. Feeling each other out early.

6 minutes ago 11:03AM
Kick-off

1′ – ROI 0-0 NGA: Nigeria, in black, kick us off in Brisbane. They line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, spearheaded by star woman Oshoala.

Ireland, in white, look like they’re set out in a 5-4-1 with Denise O’Sullivan deployed in a pretty advanced role.

16 minutes ago 10:54AM

The skipper looks like she’s going to enjoy this one…

katie-mccabe-during-the-warm-up Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Kick-off in Brisbane is in just over five minutes!

26 minutes ago 10:43AM
Team News

Vera Pauw has named close to her strongest possible XI. Heather Payne seems to have warmed up okay despite obvious concerns over her hamstring. Pauw was checking on her quite a bit as she performed a few drills.

Payne replaces Áine O’Gorman at right-back, while Lily Agg will sit back in midfield as Lucy Quinn drops to the bench.

heather-payne-inspects-the-pitch-ahead-of-the-game Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Barcelona striker Asisat Oshoala has returned to full fitness and starts for Nigeria. She’s the sole change to Randy Waldrum’s XI, replacing Ifeoma Onumonu up top.

Ireland: Brosnan; Payne, Fahey, Louise Quinn, Connolly, McCabe (captain); Agg, O’Sullivan, Littlejohn, Farrelly; Carusa.

Nigeria: Nnadozie; Alozie, Ohale, Demehin, Plumptre; Ucheibe, Ayinde; Ajibade, Payne, Kanu; Oshoala.

31 minutes ago 10:38AM
Morning!

Hello everyone and welcome to live coverage of Ireland’s final fixture at this summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Despite two decent displays against higher-ranked opposition in co-hosts Australia and Canada, Vera Pauw’s side cannot progress from Group B — but they finish with a chance to put smiles on faces Down Under and back at home when they take on group toppers Nigeria (11am).

For Ireland, today is about putting the right foot forward for the future. For Nigeria, it’s all about progression in the immediate term.

Gavan Casey with you here, and I’ll be taking you through this morning’s game as it happens.

Let’s go!

vera-pauw-speaks-to-rte-sport-ahead-of-the-game Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie
