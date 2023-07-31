LIVE: Republic of Ireland v Nigeria, Fifa Women's World Cup

6′ – ROI 0-0 NGA: CHANCE FOR IRELAND!
Ooooft. Lovely work in the final third results in Sinead Farrelly laying the ball across the box to the onrushing Katie McCabe, but the captain’s strike is pulled narrowly wide of Chiamaka Nnadozie’s left-hand post.
Ireland with the first sighter.
5′ ROI 0-0 NGA: No threat from either side as of yet. Nigeria have swung in a couple of searching crosses and Ireland are bombing their wing-backs forward which is promising. Feeling each other out early.
1′ – ROI 0-0 NGA: Nigeria, in black, kick us off in Brisbane. They line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, spearheaded by star woman Oshoala.
Ireland, in white, look like they’re set out in a 5-4-1 with Denise O’Sullivan deployed in a pretty advanced role.
The skipper looks like she’s going to enjoy this one…
Kick-off in Brisbane is in just over five minutes!
Vera Pauw has named close to her strongest possible XI. Heather Payne seems to have warmed up okay despite obvious concerns over her hamstring. Pauw was checking on her quite a bit as she performed a few drills.
Payne replaces Áine O’Gorman at right-back, while Lily Agg will sit back in midfield as Lucy Quinn drops to the bench.
Barcelona striker Asisat Oshoala has returned to full fitness and starts for Nigeria. She’s the sole change to Randy Waldrum’s XI, replacing Ifeoma Onumonu up top.
Ireland: Brosnan; Payne, Fahey, Louise Quinn, Connolly, McCabe (captain); Agg, O’Sullivan, Littlejohn, Farrelly; Carusa.
Nigeria: Nnadozie; Alozie, Ohale, Demehin, Plumptre; Ucheibe, Ayinde; Ajibade, Payne, Kanu; Oshoala.
Hello everyone and welcome to live coverage of Ireland’s final fixture at this summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
Despite two decent displays against higher-ranked opposition in co-hosts Australia and Canada, Vera Pauw’s side cannot progress from Group B — but they finish with a chance to put smiles on faces Down Under and back at home when they take on group toppers Nigeria (11am).
For Ireland, today is about putting the right foot forward for the future. For Nigeria, it’s all about progression in the immediate term.
Gavan Casey with you here, and I’ll be taking you through this morning’s game as it happens.
Let’s go!