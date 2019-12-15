This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Sunday 15 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

5,674 Views 5 Comments
Share

11 mins – Another chance for United as James bursts in behind Digne and collects the through ball from McTominay. Pickford stays put on his line but James drags his shot across the face of goal and wide on the far side.

10 mins – What a ball from Victor Lindelof, splitting Seamus Coleman and Michael Keane with a laser from defence. Rashford is on to it, but he’s running away from goal, and can’t get his shot on target.

7 mins – Holgate warms De Gea’s palms with an effort from the edge of the box but really, there was nothing in it to trouble the United keeper.

5 mins – Tom Davies dives in with a rash challenge, upending Scott McTominay and getting none of the ball, and he’s the first man into Michael Oliver’s book with less than five minutes on the clock.

3 mins – Calvert-Lewin flicks the ball on at the front post and United can only scramble it to edge of the box, where Bernard is waiting. High and wide.

2 mins – Now Mason Holgate tries his luck, shaping to cross but spotting David de Gea a couple of yards off his line. The United keeper takes no chances and flicks it over the crossbar for a corner.

KICK OFF: And Manchester United have the first chance within 16 seconds. Rashford does well to win a header, Martial and Fred burrow through the Everton defence and, on the turn from about 10 yards out, Lingard drags it wide on the turn. Decent chance that.

The teams are out and we’re just about ready to go. Who do you fancy here?

Speaking on Sky Sports, Duncan Ferguson has said that two of those changes – Sigurdsson and Sidibe — were both enforced due to illness to both players.

TEAM NEWS: Four changes for the visitors including, crucially from an Irish perspective, a first league start for Seamus Coleman since he was sent off against Burnley at the start of October.

Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Mina, Digne, Bernard, Davies, Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

TEAM NEWS: No changes for Manchester United, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sticks with the tried and trusted that got the job done in the derby last Saturday night.

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Lingard, James, Martial, Rashford

It’s a milestone afternoon for Manchester United. For their last 3,999 games, they have named an academy graduate in their matchday squad — and today is no different, continuing that incredible streak that runs all the way back to 1937.

And it could be a big day in more ways than one. After victories against Spurs and Man City last week, they now have a chance to win three straight games in the league for the first time since January.

Standing in their way are an Everton side riding the feel-good factor of their win over Chelsea last week. Their interim boss, Duncan Ferguson, is a man who knows all about scoring against Manchester United.

Kick-off is at 2pm.

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie