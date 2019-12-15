29 mins ago

It’s a milestone afternoon for Manchester United. For their last 3,999 games, they have named an academy graduate in their matchday squad — and today is no different, continuing that incredible streak that runs all the way back to 1937.

And it could be a big day in more ways than one. After victories against Spurs and Man City last week, they now have a chance to win three straight games in the league for the first time since January.

Standing in their way are an Everton side riding the feel-good factor of their win over Chelsea last week. Their interim boss, Duncan Ferguson, is a man who knows all about scoring against Manchester United.

Kick-off is at 2pm.