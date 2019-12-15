Join us here for every kick as Manchester United host Everton at Old Trafford.
11 mins – Another chance for United as James bursts in behind Digne and collects the through ball from McTominay. Pickford stays put on his line but James drags his shot across the face of goal and wide on the far side.
10 mins – What a ball from Victor Lindelof, splitting Seamus Coleman and Michael Keane with a laser from defence. Rashford is on to it, but he’s running away from goal, and can’t get his shot on target.
7 mins – Holgate warms De Gea’s palms with an effort from the edge of the box but really, there was nothing in it to trouble the United keeper.
5 mins – Tom Davies dives in with a rash challenge, upending Scott McTominay and getting none of the ball, and he’s the first man into Michael Oliver’s book with less than five minutes on the clock.
3 mins – Calvert-Lewin flicks the ball on at the front post and United can only scramble it to edge of the box, where Bernard is waiting. High and wide.
2 mins – Now Mason Holgate tries his luck, shaping to cross but spotting David de Gea a couple of yards off his line. The United keeper takes no chances and flicks it over the crossbar for a corner.
KICK OFF: And Manchester United have the first chance within 16 seconds. Rashford does well to win a header, Martial and Fred burrow through the Everton defence and, on the turn from about 10 yards out, Lingard drags it wide on the turn. Decent chance that.
The teams are out and we’re just about ready to go. Who do you fancy here?
Speaking on Sky Sports, Duncan Ferguson has said that two of those changes – Sigurdsson and Sidibe — were both enforced due to illness to both players.
TEAM NEWS: Four changes for the visitors including, crucially from an Irish perspective, a first league start for Seamus Coleman since he was sent off against Burnley at the start of October.
Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Mina, Digne, Bernard, Davies, Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.
TEAM NEWS: No changes for Manchester United, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sticks with the tried and trusted that got the job done in the derby last Saturday night.
De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Lingard, James, Martial, Rashford
It’s a milestone afternoon for Manchester United. For their last 3,999 games, they have named an academy graduate in their matchday squad — and today is no different, continuing that incredible streak that runs all the way back to 1937.
And it could be a big day in more ways than one. After victories against Spurs and Man City last week, they now have a chance to win three straight games in the league for the first time since January.
Standing in their way are an Everton side riding the feel-good factor of their win over Chelsea last week. Their interim boss, Duncan Ferguson, is a man who knows all about scoring against Manchester United.
Kick-off is at 2pm.
