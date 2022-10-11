1 min ago

Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

It’s a huge day for women’s football, with the Irish team potentially 90 minutes away from sealing a World Cup spot.

It will be dependent on other playoff results (which we’ll keep you up to date with), of course, and they may yet face a trip to New Zealand in their bid to secure qualification.

First and foremost though, they must get past a Scottish team who are the bookies’ favourites to progress and unlike Ireland, have major tournament experience having qualified for both the last World Cup and the 2017 Euros.

Nevertheless, Ireland certainly won’t be afraid of their opponents, having impressed in qualification, especially with strong performances on the road against Sweden and Finland.