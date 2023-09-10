LIVE: Scotland v South Africa, Rugby World Cup

South Africa 6-0 Scotland
24 mins: Libbok adds another penalty, which was won by the industrious Cheslin Kobe. Seems the Boks coaching staff were signalling to go for the posts with a light from the technical area, interesting.
South Africa 3-0 Scotland
23 mins: Ben White and De Allende, along with the captains, are brought in by Gardner for a word after their tangle. “Calm down,” they’re told, “No more scrapping”.
South Africa 3-0 Scotland
22 mins: Much better from Scotland on the restart, great scrum 15m from their line and they clear. Bit of a scuffle, and it all sparks to life…
Scotland simply have to be nailing their lineouts when they get chances in Boks half.— Murray Kinsella (@Murray_Kinsella) September 10, 2023
South Africa 3-0 Scotland
20 mins: South Africa had been on the front foot, looking dangerous but a knock-on from Damian de Allende stops them in their tracks.
Ww go to a waterbreak.
South Africa 3-0 Scotland
16 mins: The game is opening up a little more, loose at times. Scotland’s lineout in the corner malfunctions and South Africa break, Libbok urging them up-field with a grubber. But Kinghorn is there again with a superb clearance.
South Africa 3-0 Scotland
13 mins: He makes no mistake this time around, and we’re off the mark.
Scotland 0-0 South Africa
12 mins: Russell is pinged for a deliberate knock-on, Libbok is lining another penalty up. The Boks had moved nicely through the phases there, but the Scots stepped up to the mark and had done more than enough to keep them at bay until Russell’s error.
Scotland 0-0 South Africa
10 mins: Libbok fluffs his lines, the deadlock yet to be broken.
Scotland 0-0 South Africa
8 mins: South Africa are testing Scotland in the air, and Blair Kinghorn fails this one. Scrum time, Scots infringement and the Boks will go for the posts.
Scotland 0-0 South Africa
5 mins: Scotland win the game’s first scrum and move it quick. It’s physical, heating up nicely. Earlier, Mannie Libbok’s drop goal attempt went wayward.
Scotland 0-0 South Africa
2 mins: South Africa pile the pressure on early. Finn Russell’s clearance from his own 22 is half blocked into touch, Scotland win the lineout and can breathe a sigh of relief.
Scotland 0-0 South Africa
1 min: The Springboks get us up and running. Angus Gardner is the referee.
Faf de Klerk out first on his landmark cap. South Africa have been singing in the tunnel, and they’re all out on the pitch now.
Anthem time.
A special day for @fafdeklerk 5️⃣0️⃣#StrongerTogether #Springboks #RWC2023 #RSAvSCO pic.twitter.com/QguRrZXLJ6— Springboks (@Springboks) September 10, 2023
Our man Murray Kinsella is in situ in Marseille.
Class stadium. pic.twitter.com/Xe5F9j4dQ4— Murray Kinsella (@Murray_Kinsella) September 10, 2023
Here are the teams for today’s showdown at the Stade Vélodrome:
South Africa
- 15. Damian Willemse (DHL Stormers)
- 14. Kurt-Lee Arendse (Vodacom Bulls)
- 13. Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles)
- 12. Damian de Allende (Wild Knights)
- 11. Cheslin Kolbe (Suntory Sungoliath)
- 10. Manie Libbok (DHL Stormers)
- 9. Faf de Klerk (Canon Eagles)
- 1. Steven Kitshoff (Ulster)
- 2. Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears)
- 3. Frans Malherbe (DHL Stormers)
- 4. Eben Etzebeth (Hollywoodbets Sharks)
- 5. Franco Mostert (Honda Heat)
- 6. Siya Kolisi (captain, Racing 92)
- 7. Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz)
- 8. Jasper Wiese (Leicester Tigers)
Replacements
- 16. Bongi Mbonambi (Hollywoodbets Sharks)
- 17. Ox Nche (Hollywoodbets Sharks)
- 18. Trevor Nyakane (Racing 92)
- 19. RG Snyman (Munster)
- 20. Marco van Staden (Vodacom Bulls)
- 21. Duane Vermeulen (SA Rugby)
- 22. Grant Williams (Hollywoodbets Sharks)
- 23. Willie le Roux (Vodacom Bulls)
Scotland
- 15. Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh Rugby)
- 14. Darcy Graham (Edinburgh Rugby)
- 13. Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors)
- 12. Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors)
- 11. Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby)
- 10. Finn Russell (Bath Rugby)
- 9. Ben White (Toulon)
- 1. Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby)
- 2. George Turner (Glasgow Warriors)
- 3. Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors)
- 4. Richie Gray (Glasgow Warriors)
- 5. Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh Rugby)
- 6. Jamie Ritchie (captain, Edinburgh Rugby)
- 7. Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors)
- 8. Jack Dempsey (Glasgow Warriors)
Replacements
- 16. Dave Cherry (Edinburgh Rugby)
- 17. Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors)
- 18. WP Nel (Edinburgh Rugby)
- 19. Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors)
- 20. Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors)
- 21. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors)
- 22. Cameron Redpath (Bath Rugby)
- 23. Ollie Smith (Glasgow Warriors)
Good afternoon, and welcome along to our live coverage of South Africa versus Scotland at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.
Irish eyes will be on their Pool B counterparts in Marseille.
Kick-off is at 4.45pm, with Virgin Media One showing the game.
We’ll have everything you need to know right here, though.