Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.

Ireland face Slovakia with the winner set to face Bosnia or Northern Ireland on 12 November for a place at the Euros.

The bookies’ have the Slovaks as slight favourites for this game, but it’s a hard one to call.

Both sides are coming into the game on the back of disappointing Nations League performances, having failed to qualify for their group automatically.

This is a big night for both managers — it’s undoubtedly the biggest game of Stephen Kenny’s career in just his third match in charge, while Pavel Hapal’s contract has yet to be extended beyond this campaign.