Ireland face Slovakia, for a chance to play Bosnia or Northern Ireland in the final.
Confirmation of tonight’s Slovakia team: Rodák, Pekarík, Vavro, Valjent, Mazán, Kucka, Hrosovsky, Hamsik, Rusnák, Duda, Mihálik.
Confirmation of tonight’s Ireland team…
TEAM NEWS | Slovakia 🆚 Ireland— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) October 8, 2020
James McClean & Callum Robinson both come into the side as James McCarthy starts in midfield 💪
David McGoldrick will lead the attack up front 💪
Huge night, come on you boys in green!#SVKIRL | #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/jF5puMsXqb
Hello, and welcome to tonight’s liveblog.
Ireland face Slovakia with the winner set to face Bosnia or Northern Ireland on 12 November for a place at the Euros.
The bookies’ have the Slovaks as slight favourites for this game, but it’s a hard one to call.
Both sides are coming into the game on the back of disappointing Nations League performances, having failed to qualify for their group automatically.
This is a big night for both managers — it’s undoubtedly the biggest game of Stephen Kenny’s career in just his third match in charge, while Pavel Hapal’s contract has yet to be extended beyond this campaign.
